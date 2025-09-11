Maison Le Point Commun membership card

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: March 31 at EDT
A client member is a person who receives or has already received services from Maison le Point Commun. The client member can get involved with the users committee and sign up for the second round of registration for activity groups.
Renews yearly on: March 31 at EDT
A friend member is a person who has not received services from Maison le Point Commun, but still wishes to support its mission. They do not have access to group activities reserved for individuals in recovery.
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