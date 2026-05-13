Société Alzheimer Brome-Missisquoi et Haute-Yamaska

Offered by

Société Alzheimer Brome-Missisquoi et Haute-Yamaska

About the memberships

Carte de membre nouvelle adhésion

Membership Renewal / Individual
$30

Valid until June 16, 2027

Individual renewal is addressed to a caregiver or cared-for person who already has an open file with the Alzheimer Society BMHY.


You will receive a call from a member of our team if we need additional information to validate your membership.

Membership Renewal / Dyad (For Two People)
$50

Valid until June 16, 2027

The dyad renewal is intended for two caregivers and/or care recipients who already have an open file with the Alzheimer Society BMHY.


You will receive a call from a member of our team if we need additional information to validate your membership.

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