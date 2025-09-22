Brain Injury Association of London and Region

Brain Injury Association of London and Region

About this event

Casino Royale Gala

689 Griffith St

London, ON N6K 2S5, Canada

Single Ticket
$225

Dinner and complimentary signature drink upon arrival

Table of 8
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Dinner for 8. Complimentary signature drinks upon arrival.

License to Shoot Sponsor
$2,500

Logo watermarked on event photos shared online

Recognition during dinner speeches

Logo on shared event sponsor signage

Recognition on social media leading up to event

Dinner Sponsor
$2,000

Logo on namecard at each place setting

Recognition during dinner speeches 

Logo on shared event sponsor signage

Recognition on social media leading up to event.

Wine Sponsor
$1,750

Logo on table wine bottles

Recognition during dinner speeches 

Logo on shared event sponsor signage

Recognition on social media leading up to event

Sparking Wine Sponsor (non-alcoholic)
$1,000

Logo on table sparkling wine bottle

Recognition during dinner speeches 

Logo on shared event sponsor signage

Recognition on social media leading up to event

Bar Sponsor
$1,500

Logo on signage at bar

Free signature drink for each guest

Recognition during dinner speeches 

Logo on shared event sponsor signage

Recognition on social media leading up to event.

Blackjack Sponsor
$500

Logo on signage at game table

Logo on shared event sponsor signage

Roulette Sponsor
$500

Logo on signage at game table

Logo on shared event sponsor signage

Poker Sponsor
$500

Logo on signage at game table

Logo on shared event sponsor signage

Crown and Anchor Sponsor
$500

Logo on signage at game table

Logo on shared event sponsor signage

Golden Treat
$500

Logo on shared event sponsor signage


Casino Prize Sponsor
$500

Logo on signage at game prize table


Decor Sponsor
$250

Logo on shared event signage

BUTTS AND BRAINS TICKET
$10

Get your Butts and Brains Game ticket ahead of the event! $10 to play for your chance to win a prize!

GIFT CARD TREE DRAW TICKET
$20

Purchase your draw tickets ahead of the event! $20 / 1 ticket. You could take home $500 worth of gift cards - perfect for the holiday gift giving season.

CASINO PLAYING CHIP ($50)
$50

Purchase your casino playing chips ahead of the event! Available in $50 and $100. Chips will still be available for purchase at the event.

CASINO PLAYING CHIP ($100)
$100

Purchase your casino playing chips ahead of the event! Available in $50 and $100. Chips will still be available for purchase at the event.

Add a donation for Brain Injury Association of London and Region

$

