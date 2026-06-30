The Cassa Musical Arts Original Arts Auction

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This watercolour painting depicts the elegant chandelier used in our Cassa musical theatre production, capturing its ornate details with soft, luminous washes. The interplay of light and shadow reflects the magic of the stage, transforming the chandelier into a symbol of theatrical storytelling.
Estimated Value: $650
Starting bid
The Storm conveys tension and transformation, reflecting the emotional turning point of the musical theatre performance. This watercolour painting captures the raw energy of a storm, with expressive brushstrokes and flowing pigments creating a sense of movement and unrest.
Estimated Value: $650
Starting bid
The composition of this original watercolour painting, The Mansion, highlights the building as both a setting and a character, inviting viewers to imagine the stories unfolding within its walls.
Estimated Value: $650
Starting bid
As a central stage element, The Grand Staircase evokes moments of anticipation, connection, and transformation throughout the performance. Soft watercolour washes and subtle contrasts highlight the grand staircase's elegance, creating a sense of depth and scale.
Estimated Value: $650
Starting bid
This watercolour painting depicts The Kitchen featured in our original 2025 musical theatre production, highlighting its shelves, cutlery, and well-used pans through soft washes and carefully observed detail.
Estimated Value: $650
Starting bid
This watercolour painting captures the changing light of the sky, with delicate washes of warm and cool tones blending across the horizon. The shifting colours and atmospheric quality create a sense of transition, evoking a moment of reflection and quiet beauty between day and night.
Estimated Value: $650
Starting bid
The Stars watercolour painting depicts a star-filled sky, capturing the quiet beauty and vastness of the night. The scattered points of light create a sense of wonder and possibility, inviting viewers to imagine the stories and dreams held beneath the stars.
Estimated Value: $650
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