Cat Adoption

One adult cat item
One adult cat
$250
Adults are 6 months or older, spayed/neutered, microchipped, flea/worm treated, core and rabies vaccinated.
One kitten item
One kitten
$375
Kittens are under the age of 6 months are core vaccinated + 1 booster, flea/worm treated, and with scheduled microchipped, spay/neuter, and rabies vaccine.
One adult plus one kitten item
One adult plus one kitten
$562.50
Adults are 6 months or older, spayed/neutered, microchipped, flea/worm treated, core and rabies vaccinated. Kittens are under the age of 6 months are core vaccinated + 1 booster, flea/worm treated, and with scheduled microchipped, spay/neuter, and rabies vaccine.
Additional adult item
Additional adult
$187.50
Adults are 6 months or older, spayed/neutered, microchipped, flea/worm treated, core and rabies vaccinated.
Additional kitten item
Additional kitten
$281.75
Kittens are under the age of 6 months are core vaccinated + 1 booster, flea/worm treated, and with scheduled microchipped, spay/neuter, and rabies vaccine.
