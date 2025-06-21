Cat Adoption

Adults are 6 months or older, spayed/neutered, microchipped, flea/worm treated, core and rabies vaccinated.
Adults are 6 months or older, spayed/neutered, microchipped, flea/worm treated, core and rabies vaccinated.
One kitten
$375
Kittens are under the age of 6 months are core vaccinated + 1 booster, flea/worm treated, and with scheduled microchipped, spay/neuter, and rabies vaccine.
Kittens are under the age of 6 months are core vaccinated + 1 booster, flea/worm treated, and with scheduled microchipped, spay/neuter, and rabies vaccine.
One adult plus one kitten
$562.50
Adults are 6 months or older, spayed/neutered, microchipped, flea/worm treated, core and rabies vaccinated.
Kittens are under the age of 6 months are core vaccinated + 1 booster, flea/worm treated, and with scheduled microchipped, spay/neuter, and rabies vaccine.
Adults are 6 months or older, spayed/neutered, microchipped, flea/worm treated, core and rabies vaccinated.
Kittens are under the age of 6 months are core vaccinated + 1 booster, flea/worm treated, and with scheduled microchipped, spay/neuter, and rabies vaccine.
Additional adult
$187.50
Adults are 6 months or older, spayed/neutered, microchipped, flea/worm treated, core and rabies vaccinated.
Adults are 6 months or older, spayed/neutered, microchipped, flea/worm treated, core and rabies vaccinated.
Additional kitten
$281.75
Kittens are under the age of 6 months are core vaccinated + 1 booster, flea/worm treated, and with scheduled microchipped, spay/neuter, and rabies vaccine.
Kittens are under the age of 6 months are core vaccinated + 1 booster, flea/worm treated, and with scheduled microchipped, spay/neuter, and rabies vaccine.
Add a donation for Nickel City Cats Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!