<span>GUIGNOLÉE ARTISTIQUE 1</span>

ARTIST: Anny Bisson
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic/mortar/charcoal
Size (H x W): 24 x 24 inches / 61 x 61 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Anny Bisson
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic/mortar/charcoal
Size (round): 20 inches diameter / 30 cm diameter
SHIPPIING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Anny Bisson
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic/mortar/charcoal
Size (round): 20 inches diameter / 30 cm diameter
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Bolieu
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed techniques/epoxy/resin on wood/integrated frame
Size (H x W): 40 x 30 inches / 101 x 76 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Bolieu
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed techniques/epoxy/resin on wood/integrated frame
Size (H x W): 40 x 30 inches / 101 x 76 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Bolieu
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed media/acrylic/oil/wood/rhinestones/mask
Size (H x W): 40 x 30 inches / 101 x 76 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Eve Champagne
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint/mixed techniques on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 10 X 10 inches /25 X 25 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Eve Champagne
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint/mixed techniques on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 20 X 40 inches /50 X 101 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Eve Champagne
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint/mixed techniques on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 24 X 36 inches /61 X 91 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Claude Allard (deceased)
Fine art photography with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Limited edition print on museum style paper
Size (H x W): 24 x 36 inches/ 61 X 91cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Claude Allard ( deceased )
Fine art photography with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Limited edition print on museum style paper
Size (H x W): 20 x 30 inches / 50 x 76 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Claude Allard ( deceased )
Fine art photography with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Limited edition print on museum style paper
Size (H x W): 24 x 36 inches / 61 x 91 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Diane Couture
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint and ink on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 30 x 30 inches / 76 x 76 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Diane Couture
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint and ink on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 48 x 48 inches / 121 x 121 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
CHRISTMAS: PURCHASE BEFORE DEC 15
ARTIST: Diane Couture
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint and ink on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 30 x 12 inches / 76 x 30 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Caroline Durocher by Action Déco
Photo print with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Photo print on white aluminum
Size (H x W): 60 x 40 inches / 152 x 101 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Renée De Gagné
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting/mixed media on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 36 x 50 inches / 91 x 127 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Renée De Gagné
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting/mixed media on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 30 x 48 inches / 76 x 121cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Renée De Gagné
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting/mixed media on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 44 x 22 inches / 112 x 56 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Dominique Desmeules
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 24 x 24 inches / 61 x 61 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Dominique Desmeules
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 24 X 48 inches/61 X 121 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Carine Genadry
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 12 X 12 inches/ 30 X 30 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Carine Genadry
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 12 X 12 inches/ 30 X 30 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Carine Genadry
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 24 X 20 inches/ 61 X 50 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Isabelle Gosselin
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 24 X 60 inches/ 61 X 152 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Johanne Maheux
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint /Oil stick
Size (H x W): 20 X 20 inches /50 X 50 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Andrée Marcoux
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint
Size (H x W): 50 X 30 inches/ 127 X 99 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Andrée Marcoux
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Scratchboard
Size (H x W): 12 x 12 inches/ 30 x 30 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Andrée Marcoux
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Scratchboard
Size (H x W): 8 X 8 inches/ 20 X 20 cm
Frame not included
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: MelRoy
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint
Size (H x W): 20 x 20 inches/ 50 x 50 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: MelRoy
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting
Size (H x W): 20 x 20 inches / 50 x 50 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: MelRoy
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting
Size (H x W): 20 x 20 inches / 50 x 50 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Sandra Morellato
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed media / Oil on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 24 x 24 inches / 61 x 61 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Sandra Morellato
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed media / Oil on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 36 x 36 inches / 91 x 9 1 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Sandra Morellato
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed media / Oil on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 16 x 16 inches / 40 x 40 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Jane Oliveira
Fine art photography
Medium: Printing on museum quality textured art paper
Edition : Limited to 5 copies, signed and numbered
Size (H x W): 24 X 36 inches / 61 X 91 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Jane Oliveira
Fine art photography
Medium: Printing on museum quality textured art paper
Edition : Limited to 3 copies, signed and numbered
Size (H x W): 20 X 28 inches / 50 X 71 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: George Robert
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed media / Oil on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 22 X 28 inches / 56 X 71 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: George Robert
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed media / Oil on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 48 X 60 inches / 121 X 152 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
CHRISTMAS: PURCHASE BEFORE DEC. 15
ARTIST: Céline Sirois
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting
Size (H x W): 36 x 36 inches / 91 x 91 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Céline Sirois
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint
Size (H x W): 30 x 15 inches/ 76 x 38 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Joce Texier
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Oil painting with a palette knife
Size (H x W): 30 x 40 inches/ 76 x 101 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Joce Texier
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Oil painting with a palette knife
Size (H x W): 30 x 30 inches/ 76 x 76 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
ARTIST: Joce Texier
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Oil painting with a palette knife
Size (H x W): 30 x 40 inches/ 76 x 101 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED
