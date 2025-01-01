Les Enchères de l'Espoir

Offered by

Les Enchères de l'Espoir

About this shop

<span>GUIGNOLÉE ARTISTIQUE 1</span>

TACHE JAUNE item
TACHE JAUNE item
TACHE JAUNE item
TACHE JAUNE
$413

ARTIST: Anny Bisson
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic/mortar/charcoal
Size (H x W): 24 x 24 inches / 61 x 61 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

PROJET EXPLORATOIRE #1 item
PROJET EXPLORATOIRE #1
$462

ARTIST: Anny Bisson
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic/mortar/charcoal
Size (round): 20 inches diameter / 30 cm diameter
SHIPPIING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

PROJET EXPLORATOIRE #2 item
PROJET EXPLORATOIRE #2
$462

ARTIST: Anny Bisson
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic/mortar/charcoal
Size (round): 20 inches diameter / 30 cm diameter
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

POLICHINELLE item
POLICHINELLE item
POLICHINELLE item
POLICHINELLE
$3,835

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE ARTWORK

ARTIST: Bolieu
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed techniques/epoxy/resin on wood/integrated frame
Size (H x W): 40 x 30 inches / 101 x 76 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

DOTTORE item
DOTTORE item
DOTTORE item
DOTTORE
$3,835

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE ARTWORK

ARTIST: Bolieu
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed techniques/epoxy/resin on wood/integrated frame
Size (H x W): 40 x 30 inches / 101 x 76 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

GALILEA item
GALILEA item
GALILEA item
GALILEA
$2,904

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK

ARTIST: Bolieu
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed media/acrylic/oil/wood/rhinestones/mask
Size (H x W): 40 x 30 inches / 101 x 76 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

AMITIÉ item
AMITIÉ item
AMITIÉ item
AMITIÉ
$212

ARTIST: Eve Champagne
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint/mixed techniques on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 10 X 10 inches /25 X 25 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

LES RETROUVAILLES item
LES RETROUVAILLES item
LES RETROUVAILLES item
LES RETROUVAILLES
$912

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK

ARTIST: Eve Champagne
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint/mixed techniques on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 20 X 40 inches /50 X 101 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

AINSI VONT LES CHOSES item
AINSI VONT LES CHOSES item
AINSI VONT LES CHOSES item
AINSI VONT LES CHOSES
$614

ARTIST: Eve Champagne
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint/mixed techniques on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 24 X 36 inches /61 X 91 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

LE CHIEN item
LE CHIEN item
LE CHIEN item
LE CHIEN
$920

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK

ARTIST: Claude Allard (deceased)
Fine art photography with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Limited edition print on museum style paper
Size (H x W): 24 x 36 inches/ 61 X 91cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

CHENILLE item
CHENILLE item
CHENILLE item
CHENILLE
$406

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE ARTWORK

ARTIST: Claude Allard ( deceased )
Fine art photography with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Limited edition print on museum style paper
Size (H x W): 20 x 30 inches / 50 x 76 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

ENVOL DES CANARDS item
ENVOL DES CANARDS item
ENVOL DES CANARDS item
ENVOL DES CANARDS
$920

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE ARTWORK

ARTIST: Claude Allard ( deceased )
Fine art photography with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Limited edition print on museum style paper
Size (H x W): 24 x 36 inches / 61 x 91 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

DERNIER SOURIRE DE L'AUTOMNE item
DERNIER SOURIRE DE L'AUTOMNE item
DERNIER SOURIRE DE L'AUTOMNE item
DERNIER SOURIRE DE L'AUTOMNE
$2,346

ARTIST: Diane Couture
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint and ink on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 30 x 30 inches / 76 x 76 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

ALBERRO ROSSO item
ALBERRO ROSSO item
ALBERRO ROSSO item
ALBERRO ROSSO
$4,148

ARTIST: Diane Couture
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint and ink on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 48 x 48 inches / 121 x 121 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

CHRISTMAS: PURCHASE BEFORE DEC 15

DANSE MÉLANCOLIQUE DU VENT item
DANSE MÉLANCOLIQUE DU VENT item
DANSE MÉLANCOLIQUE DU VENT item
DANSE MÉLANCOLIQUE DU VENT
$1,598

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE ARTWORK

ARTIST: Diane Couture
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint and ink on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 30 x 12 inches / 76 x 30 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

DANSE AU SOLEIL item
DANSE AU SOLEIL item
DANSE AU SOLEIL item
DANSE AU SOLEIL
$6,062

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK

ARTIST: Caroline Durocher by Action Déco
Photo print with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Photo print on white aluminum
Size (H x W): 60 x 40 inches / 152 x 101 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

ILLUSION item
ILLUSION item
ILLUSION item
ILLUSION
$3,340

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK

ARTIST: Renée De Gagné
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting/mixed media on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 36 x 50 inches / 91 x 127 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

PAST IS PRESENT item
PAST IS PRESENT item
PAST IS PRESENT item
PAST IS PRESENT
$2,684

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK

ARTIST: Renée De Gagné
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting/mixed media on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 30 x 48 inches / 76 x 121cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

AT THE LIBRARY item
AT THE LIBRARY item
AT THE LIBRARY item
AT THE LIBRARY
$1,778

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK

ARTIST: Renée De Gagné
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting/mixed media on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 44 x 22 inches / 112 x 56 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

BRISE ESTIVALE item
BRISE ESTIVALE item
BRISE ESTIVALE item
BRISE ESTIVALE
$1,090

ARTIST: Dominique Desmeules
Original artwork with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 24 x 24 inches / 61 x 61 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

SOUPÇON ENSOLEILLÉ item
SOUPÇON ENSOLEILLÉ item
SOUPÇON ENSOLEILLÉ item
SOUPÇON ENSOLEILLÉ
$1,921

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK

ARTIST: Dominique Desmeules
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 24 X 48 inches/61 X 121 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

AUTOMNE I item
AUTOMNE I item
AUTOMNE I item
AUTOMNE I
$250

ARTIST: Carine Genadry
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 12 X 12 inches/ 30 X 30 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

AUTOMNE II item
AUTOMNE II item
AUTOMNE II item
AUTOMNE II
$250

ARTIST: Carine Genadry
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 12 X 12 inches/ 30 X 30 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

INTEMPORELLE item
INTEMPORELLE item
INTEMPORELLE item
INTEMPORELLE
$668

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK

ARTIST: Carine Genadry
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 24 X 20 inches/ 61 X 50 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

ILLUSION DE LA LANDE item
ILLUSION DE LA LANDE item
ILLUSION DE LA LANDE item
ILLUSION DE LA LANDE
$2,424

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK

ARTIST: Isabelle Gosselin
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 24 X 60 inches/ 61 X 152 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

ILLUSION BORÉALE item
ILLUSION BORÉALE item
ILLUSION BORÉALE item
ILLUSION BORÉALE
$1,995
Partial photo of the artwork by Isabelle Gosselin. Original artwork with certificate of authenticity. Medium: Acrylic paint on gallery canvas. Size (H x W): 30 x 40 inches / 76 x 101 cm. Shipping (QC & ONT) and taxes included.
ABRITÉ PAR L'OR DU SOIR item
ABRITÉ PAR L'OR DU SOIR item
ABRITÉ PAR L'OR DU SOIR item
ABRITÉ PAR L'OR DU SOIR
$906
Partial photo of the artwork by France Lamontagne. Original artwork with certificate of authenticity. Medium: Acrylic paint / ink on gallery canvas. Size (H x W): 30 x 15 inches / 76 x 38 cm. Shipping (QC & ONT) and taxes included.
IMMERSION item
IMMERSION item
IMMERSION item
IMMERSION
$1,800
Artwork by France Lamontagne. Original artwork with certificate of authenticity. Medium: Acrylic paint / ink on gallery canvas. Size (H x W): 30 x 30 inches / 76 x 76 cm. Shipping (QC & ONT) and taxes included.
INTERPOSITION item
INTERPOSITION item
INTERPOSITION item
INTERPOSITION
$1,800
Artwork by France Lamontagne. Original artwork with certificate of authenticity. Medium: Acrylic paint / ink on gallery canvas. Size (H x W): 30 x 30 inches / 76 x 76 cm. Shipping (QC & ONT) and taxes included.
PARTOUT LES PRÉS JAUNES item
PARTOUT LES PRÉS JAUNES item
PARTOUT LES PRÉS JAUNES item
PARTOUT LES PRÉS JAUNES
$413
Artwork by Johanne Maheux. Original artwork with certificate of authenticity. Medium: Acrylic paint / oil stick. Size (H x W): 12 x 12 inches / 30 x 30 cm. Shipping (QC & ONT) and taxes included.
L'IMMUABLE item
L'IMMUABLE item
L'IMMUABLE item
L'IMMUABLE
$667

ARTIST: Johanne Maheux
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint /Oil stick
Size (H x W): 20 X 20 inches /50 X 50 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

AURUM item
AURUM item
AURUM item
AURUM
$7,729

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK

ARTIST: Andrée Marcoux
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint
Size (H x W): 50 X 30 inches/ 127 X 99 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

LE NOCTAMBULE item
LE NOCTAMBULE item
LE NOCTAMBULE item
LE NOCTAMBULE
$3,758

ARTIST: Andrée Marcoux
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Scratchboard
Size (H x W): 12 x 12 inches/ 30 x 30 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

PETIT ANGE item
PETIT ANGE item
PETIT ANGE item
PETIT ANGE
$1,972

ARTIST: Andrée Marcoux
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Scratchboard
Size (H x W): 8 X 8 inches/ 20 X 20 cm

Frame not included
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

ASSUMÉE item
ASSUMÉE item
ASSUMÉE item
ASSUMÉE
$819

ARTIST: MelRoy
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint
Size (H x W): 20 x 20 inches/ 50 x 50 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

COURAGEUSE item
COURAGEUSE item
COURAGEUSE item
COURAGEUSE
$819

ARTIST: MelRoy
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting
Size (H x W): 20 x 20 inches / 50 x 50 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

PASSIONNÉE item
PASSIONNÉE item
PASSIONNÉE item
PASSIONNÉE
$819

ARTIST: MelRoy
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting
Size (H x W): 20 x 20 inches / 50 x 50 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

A WALK ALONG THE COVE item
A WALK ALONG THE COVE item
A WALK ALONG THE COVE item
A WALK ALONG THE COVE
$1,929

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK

ARTIST: Sandra Morellato
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed media / Oil on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 24 x 24 inches / 61 x 61 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

CRÉPUSCULE SUR LE SAGUENAY item
CRÉPUSCULE SUR LE SAGUENAY item
CRÉPUSCULE SUR LE SAGUENAY item
CRÉPUSCULE SUR LE SAGUENAY
$3,112

ARTIST: Sandra Morellato
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed media / Oil on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 36 x 36 inches / 91 x 9 1 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

WINTER WONDERLAND item
WINTER WONDERLAND item
WINTER WONDERLAND item
WINTER WONDERLAND
$727

ARTIST: Sandra Morellato
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed media / Oil on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 16 x 16 inches / 40 x 40 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

LE CLOWN MÉLANCOLIQUE item
LE CLOWN MÉLANCOLIQUE item
LE CLOWN MÉLANCOLIQUE item
LE CLOWN MÉLANCOLIQUE
$1,214

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE ARTWORK

ARTIST: Jane Oliveira
Fine art photography
Medium: Printing on museum quality textured art paper

Edition : Limited to 5 copies, signed and numbered
Size (H x W): 24 X 36 inches / 61 X 91 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

DIALOGUE SILENCIEUX item
DIALOGUE SILENCIEUX item
DIALOGUE SILENCIEUX item
DIALOGUE SILENCIEUX
$1,035

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE ARTWORK

ARTIST: Jane Oliveira
Fine art photography
Medium: Printing on museum quality textured art paper

Edition : Limited to 3 copies, signed and numbered
Size (H x W): 20 X 28 inches / 50 X 71 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

LE TEMPS QUI S'ENVOLE item
LE TEMPS QUI S'ENVOLE item
LE TEMPS QUI S'ENVOLE item
LE TEMPS QUI S'ENVOLE
$2,037

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE ARTWORK

ARTIST: George Robert
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed media / Oil on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 22 X 28 inches / 56 X 71 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

MIRAGE COLORISTE item
MIRAGE COLORISTE item
MIRAGE COLORISTE item
MIRAGE COLORISTE
$11,062

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE ARTWORK

ARTIST: George Robert
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Mixed media / Oil on gallery canvas
Size (H x W): 48 X 60 inches / 121 X 152 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

CHRISTMAS: PURCHASE BEFORE DEC. 15

SUR MON ÎLE item
SUR MON ÎLE item
SUR MON ÎLE item
SUR MON ÎLE
$1,840


ARTIST: Céline Sirois
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic painting
Size (H x W): 36 x 36 inches / 91 x 91 cm
SHIPPING ( QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

LES SOEURS item
LES SOEURS item
LES SOEURS item
LES SOEURS
$657

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK

ARTIST: Céline Sirois
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Acrylic paint
Size (H x W): 30 x 15 inches/ 76 x 38 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

TRANSAT item
TRANSAT item
TRANSAT item
TRANSAT
$3,510

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK

ARTIST: Joce Texier
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Oil painting with a palette knife
Size (H x W): 30 x 40 inches/ 76 x 101 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

ROSE DES VENTS item
ROSE DES VENTS item
ROSE DES VENTS item
ROSE DES VENTS
$3,294

ARTIST: Joce Texier
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Oil painting with a palette knife
Size (H x W): 30 x 30 inches/ 76 x 76 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

RESSAC item
RESSAC item
RESSAC item
RESSAC
$3,510

PARTIAL PHOTO OF THE WORK

ARTIST: Joce Texier
Original work with certificate of authenticity
Medium: Oil painting with a palette knife
Size (H x W): 30 x 40 inches/ 76 x 101 cm
SHIPPING (QC & ONT) AND TAXES INCLUDED

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!