Catch Up on CEUs at the MDE - 2025

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About this event
Winnipeg, MB R3H 0G3, Canada
Registration for Full Day of CEUs
Members of PIDIM Rate (is for members of PIDIM only) Includes:
Registration for A.M. Session CEUs
Members of PIDIM rate (is for members of PIDIM only) Includes:
Registration for P.M. CEUs
Members of PIDIM rate (is for members of PIDIM only) Includes:
PIDIM Member Rate
This ticket is to attend the Henwood Guest Lecture Keynote Speaker only.
Registration for Full Day of CEUs
Rate for Non-PIDIM Members Includes:
Registration for A.M. CEUs
Rate for Non-PIDIM Members Includes:
Registration for P.M. CEUs
Rate for Non-PIDIM Members Includes:
Non-PIDIM Member Rate
This ticket is to attend the Keynote Speaker only.
This ticket is for FAUM students ONLY to attend the Henwood Guest Lecture Keynote Speaker from 3:15 - 4:15 pm.
This ticket is for FAUM Faculty ONLY to attend the Henwood Guest Lecture Keynote Speaker from 3:15 - 4:15 pm.
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