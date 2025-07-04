Hosted by

Professional Interior Designers Institute of Manitoba

About this event

Catch Up on CEUs at the MDE - 2025

Victoria Inn Hotel & Convention Centre 1808 Wellington Ave

Winnipeg, MB R3H 0G3, Canada

6 CEUs - Full Day Session - PIDIM Member Rate
$250

Registration for Full Day of CEUs

Members of PIDIM Rate (is for members of PIDIM only) Includes:

  • Qty.6 CEUs (includes Henwood Guest Lecture Keynote Speaker)
  • Continental Breakfast, a.m. & p.m. Coffee/Snack Breaks and Lunch.


3 CEUs - A.M. Session - PIDIM Member Rate
$200

Registration for A.M. Session CEUs

Members of PIDIM rate (is for members of PIDIM only) Includes:

  • Qty.3 CEUs
  • Continental Breakfast, a.m. Coffee/Snack Break only.
3 CEUs - P.M. Session - PIDIM Member Rate
$200

Registration for P.M. CEUs

Members of PIDIM rate (is for members of PIDIM only) Includes:

  • Qty.3 CEUs (includes Henwood Guest Lecture Keynote Speaker)
  • p.m. Coffee/Snack Break only.
Henwood Guest Lecture Keynote Only - PIDIM Member Rate
$25

PIDIM Member Rate

This ticket is to attend the Henwood Guest Lecture Keynote Speaker only.


6 CEUs - Full Day Session - Non-PIDIM Member Rate
$300

Registration for Full Day of CEUs

Rate for Non-PIDIM Members Includes:

  • Qty.6 CEUs (includes Henwood Guest Lecture Keynote Speaker)
  • Continental Breakfast, a.m. & p.m. Coffee/Snack Breaks and Lunch.
3 CEUs - A.M. Session - Non-PIDIM Member Rate
$250

Registration for A.M. CEUs

Rate for Non-PIDIM Members Includes:

  • Qty.3 CEUs
  • Continental Breakfast, a.m. Coffee/Snack Break only.
3 CEUs - P.M. Session - Non-PIDIM Member Rate
$250

Registration for P.M. CEUs

Rate for Non-PIDIM Members Includes:

  • Qty.3 CEUs (includes Henwood Guest Lecture Keynote Speaker)
  • p.m. Coffee/Snack Break only.
Henwood Guest Lecture Keynote Only - Non-PIDIM Member Rate
$50

Non-PIDIM Member Rate

This ticket is to attend the Keynote Speaker only.

FAUM Students Only - Henwood Guest Lecture Keynote
Free

This ticket is for FAUM students ONLY to attend the Henwood Guest Lecture Keynote Speaker from 3:15 - 4:15 pm.

FAUM - Faculty - Profs and Sessional
$25

This ticket is for FAUM Faculty ONLY to attend the Henwood Guest Lecture Keynote Speaker from 3:15 - 4:15 pm.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!