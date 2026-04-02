CATR Conference 2026 Community Tickets

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University of Victoria
Keynote: Inheriting and Transforming Arts Organizations (Aquino)
Special Plenary: Artistic Freedom in Transition: Reframing Creative Rights Through Equity (Howard, Lynch, Filewod, Thomas)
Special Session: SQET 50 and CATR 50 roundtable // Table rondre SQET 50 et ACRT 50 (Gaumond, Gathier, Graham, Tanguay, Nolette, Hurley, Moderator: Chatonnier)
Special Roundtable: Academic/Artistic Partnerships: MacArthur (mod.) with Adamson, Payette, Kandil, Grainger, Cook etc.
Praxis 1: The Life Statue Exercise: A Pedagogical Praxis for Foundational Actor Training and Personal Development (Chan)
The Life Statue exercise is a performative training methodology that integrates Jacques Lecoq’s principles of masking, Tadashi Suzuki’s emphasis on stillness, Philippe Gaulier’s ethos of playfulness, and the Viewpoints and Composition strategies of Anne Bogart and Tina Landau. Developed as a foundational tool for first-semester drama students, the exercise cultivates essential acting skills such as physical awareness, concentration, ensemble responsiveness, and storytelling through embodied presence. Equally significant are the transferable life skills it fosters, including self-acceptance, confidence building, vulnerability, and the capacity to take creative risks. Through these combined elements, the Life Statue exercise encourages participants to generate “magic moments” grounded in authenticity and presence.
Originally conceived and refined over seven years in Malaysia, the Life Statue exercise has recently been introduced to the University of Lethbridge. This award-winning practice now seeks recognition within a new institutional and cultural environment, where it can be further investigated, adapted, and potentially established as a core component of early actor training.
To support this objective, the praxis workshop and performance—led by emerging scholar–artist Pat Chan—will test the methodology with six to ten participants, ideally individuals with little or no prior drama experience. Participants will wear flexible black attire and expressionless masks. The workshop comprises a one-hour guided training session, followed by a fifteen-minute public performance and a fifteen-minute discussion period. This sequence provides a focused opportunity to evaluate the method’s pedagogical impact, assess student experience, and examine the broader artistic value of the Life Statue exercise.
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Praxis 2: Write Yourself, Your Voice Must be Heard (Holmes)
This praxis workshop examines how feminist theoretical frameworks can meaningfully expand and deepen embodied performer training, particularly within somatic approaches to voice training. Rooted in the work of influential feminist thinkers—Adriana Cavarero, Hélène Cixous, and Julia Kristeva, and aligned with leading somatic voice methodologies developed by Catherine Fitzmaurice, Kristin Linklater, and Patsy Rodenburg, this session will include discussion and experiential explorations that seek to examine how we may reconceive, reimagine and reconsider existing pedagogies in theatre performer training to be more inclusive.
Centring the notion that feminist principles challenge inherited pedagogies grounded in “correction,” hierarchy, and normative assumptions about the “ideal” voice/body, the workshop aims to explore training models rooted in consent, reciprocity, care, and embodied knowledge. Somatic vocal explorations will be filtered through the lens of Cavarero’s notion of the “vocal ontology of uniqueness,” Cixous's assertion, “censor the body and you censor breath and speech at the same time,” and Kristeva’s suggestion that “significance is inherent in the human body.” By integrating the practical and theoretical insights of vocal methodologies and feminist thought into practice-based exercises, participants will experience how these concepts may translate into practical strategies in the acting studio and how a feminist lens can deepen embodied vocal awareness and inspire creative agency.
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Praxis 3: Resilience and Expansion: Using an anti-Black racism lens to affect change in performance training (Fiati, Quinn)
It was a combination of receiving difficult feedback from former students and a strong desire to integrate training and understandings of social justice education in tangible ways which led University of Windsor, School of Dramatic Art, Professors Meaghen Quinn and Lionel Walsh, in collaboration with independent consultant and University of Windsor BFA graduate, Sedina Fiati, to embark upon a study to examine anti-Black racism to revise the curriculum for the BFA Acting program.
The study, research, and consultation, conducted over a four-year period, included interviews with ten Black Canadian theatre practitioners who have worked in post-secondary institutions, as well as surveys completed by over ninety Black artists who work in live performance, which involved questions on systemic racism in performance-based curriculum in theatre schools. The recommendations that emerged did not advocate for “throwing everything out,” but rather for closely examining how we do things, whose voices are in the room, and how we might transition toward new models and practices. The materials gathered through this research have helped begin the process of identifying and challenging anti-Black racist approaches within performance-based curriculum, while also encouraging us to learn how to incorporate inclusive and Afrocentric approaches to how we train performers for a dynamic twenty-first century landscape.
This workshop, co-led by Professor Meaghen Quinn and Consultant Sedina Fiati, will share insights drawn directly from this process. Participants can expect to engage directly with the recommendations from the study, reflect upon their own practices, and explore how these ideas may apply to their teaching, training, or creative processes. Through discussion, shared reflection, and case studies, participants will be invited to consider how tradition and transformation can coexist in theatre training environments.
This praxis session will be in 3 sections: a presentation of key research findings and recommendations, a group reflection and discussion on current approaches to post-secondary performance training informed by anti-racism and anti-oppression, and case studies where we will reference the previous discussions and presentation points.
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Praxis 4: Inheriting the Rehearsal: Physical Acting Lineages for Directing Heightened Text (Rose)
This workshop activates the rehearsal room as a site where artistic inheritances are not simply received but transformed. Drawing from a directing apprenticeship with Kathleen Weiss on the University of Alberta’s 2026 production of Tartuffe, the session explores how physical acting lineages—specifically Lecoq, Grotowski, and Meyerhold—can intervene in inherited approaches to heightened text. While North American rehearsal culture often privileges psychological realism and text-first analysis, Rose’s work with Weiss asks: how might inherited physical vocabularies generate alternative futures for directing and performing classical and canonical scripts?
Participants will engage in exercises that shaped our Tartuffe rehearsal process: Lecoq-inspired rhythm and countermask, Grotowski’s via negativa and plastiques as pathways into vocal imagery, and Meyerhold’s biomechanical études to meet language in the body before the brain. The session positions these practices as tools for rehearsing futures, responding to CATR’s call to examine how inherited methods can be reconfigured in moments of disciplinary transition.
By foregrounding intergenerational mentorship, the workshop also examines inheritance as a live relationship between artists: what does it mean to inherit not only technique but also ways of rehearsing, of listening, of imagining what theatre can be? Participants will be invited to consider how these practices challenge inherited hierarchies of text, embodiment, and institutional training, opening space for diverse actors and directors to engage heightened text in expansive, non-assimilative ways.
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Praxis 5: Playframes for Gameful Dramaturgies: Game Design and Participatory Performance (Green, Manderson)
Facilitated by Laurel Green with Derek Manderson. At CATR 2025, we convened a well-attended roundtable which invited panellists to model unique experimental play frames through which a collective of observers was transformed into an enthusiastic community of players. For CATR 2026, we propose facilitating a game design praxis session that invites attendees to envision new ways of playing together in a performance context. As games are increasingly mobilized in participatory theatre to structure interactivity, practitioners need to increase their literacy as designers. What do games do? How do they make meaning? What do they reveal about the larger systems we inhabit? Together, we’ll explore these questions through the hands-on activity of modding, developing, and playing new games. Introducing core concepts from game studies, including “critical play” (Flanagan), “the magic circle” (Huizinga; Salen and Zimmerman), and “procedural rhetoric” (Bogost), participants will then design a game using an array of provided materials. Buttressed by the theoretical frame, activities include modifying or extending upon an existing board game to create a new game that emulates a familiar system (like a theatre company, the academy, or a shopping rewards program) and imagines new ways of playing a role within it. The session will model rapid prototype and play-testing methodologies to demonstrate the transformative potential of play, and gesture towards the kinds of collaboration and care that games can facilitate.
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Praxis 6: Everyone Can: Devising methods for creating theatre with actor-creators with IDD (Nelson)
The Creative Community Experience (CCE) is an ensemble of actor-creators with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) affiliated with the non-profit organization Community Living Windsor. This praxis workshop introduces participants to the devising methodologies employed in the creation of The Big Production, a collaboratively devised performance developed by the CCE. The session will guide attendees through three core components that shaped the ensemble’s creative process: (1) Community Building, involving the co-construction of a Community Contract and the use of ensemble-based games; (2) Devising Strategies, incorporating prop transformation, improvisational frameworks, and the integration of participants’ individual interests and competencies; and (3) Performative Practices, emphasizing the fluid, multilayered role of the Actor-Creator-Improviser-Facilitator.
These approaches intentionally disrupt conventional theatrical hierarchies—such as rigid actor–director divisions or text-based rehearsal processes—by foregrounding agency, adaptability, and collaborative authorship. The workshop aims to demonstrate how such methods not only expand creative access for actor-creators with IDD but also cultivate broader personal and interpersonal capacities, including confidence, communication, and social engagement.
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Praxis 7: Carrying Stories into Voice: Kwak’wala Verbatim and Legend-Based Applied Theatre Praxis (Wager)
This hands-on praxis workshop explores how Kwak’wala language learning can be activated, embodied, and sustained through applied theatre processes grounded in both verbatim practice and local stories. Drawing inspiration from Augusto Boal’s emphasis on rehearsal as a site of transformation and from Michael Curtin’s work with drama as a tool for personal growth, we introduce participants to a collaborative process that brings First Nations languages, memory, and performance into generative relation. Building from our recent community workshop at the University of Victoria and ongoing collaborations with Kwakwaka’wakw Elders and language learners, we will guide participants through the creation of short Kwak’wala scenes using two possible sources: (1) verbatim text—spoken Kwak’wala phrases and everyday dialogue; and/or (2) an adapted version of a non-sacred Tlisalagilakw (Mink) story as shared by Laura Cranmer. This legend, in which Tlisalagilakw visits his father the sun and disastrously “rearranges” the clouds, offers a playful and meaningful entry point into intergenerational teachings, humour, and ethical relationships with community inheritances. Participants will explore how translating story or speech into simple performative scores supports language acquisition, cultural continuity, and the “rehearsal of futures” central to this year’s theme. We position First Nations language work as an inheritance in transition—one that is strengthened through collective embodiment, relational accountability, and creative freedom.
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Praxis 8: The Fornes Method of Playwriting: A Workshop (Núñez)
Mariló Núñez, a Canadian scholar of the María Irene Fornés method, will lead a workshop on The Fornés Playwriting Method—a unique approach to playwriting developed by the acclaimed Cuban American playwright María Irene Fornés (1930–2018). This session introduces participants to Fornés’s transformative pedagogy, which challenges the dominant pedagogical models used in most MFA and higher education writing programs today. The method offers an alternative to the Aristotelian framework of dramatic structure, reimagining playwriting through a feminist and circular lens. The Fornés Method is grounded in five core practices: Centering Movement, Guided Visualization, Basic Drawing, Found Materials (aural, written, and visual), and Communal Writing. Participants in the workshop will engage directly with each of these five elements.
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Praxis 9: Page to Stage: Embodying Indigenous Story work through Theatre (Morris (Suwsiw), Sadeghi-Yekta)
Page to Stage is a workshop co-facilitated by Tara Morris (Suwsiw), a PhD student in Theatre and hul'q'umi'num', and Dr. Kirsten Sadeghi-Yekta, Associate Professor of Theatre at the University of Victoria. This offering invites participants into a transformative educational framework where knowledge is shared through story, and tools are rooted in Indigenous cultural knowledge and language.
Grounded in hul'q'umi'num' language reawakening and guided by Tara’s family legacy, particularly the contributions of her grandmothers, this workshop explores how rehearsal and performance can become spaces where inheritance, belonging, and cultural continuity are activated through embodied practice and shared movement. This session draws on Tara’s Indigenous knowledge and facilitation experience and Kirsten’s theatre and linguistic scholarship and international performance background to offer an interdisciplinary approach to rehearsal, embodiment, and storywork.
Participants will engage in storytelling exercises that emphasize oral expression, movement, and the embodied use of language. These activities support learners in building fluency through speaking, listening, and physical engagement with hul'q'umi'num' and other Indigenous languages. The workshop creates space for creative exploration and collaborative learning rooted in Indigenous ways of knowing. The workshop responds to CATR 2026’s theme by proposing rehearsal as a methodology for reimagining futures, challenging colonial inheritances, and activating intergenerational knowledge.
The workshop welcomes educators, artists, and scholars interested in embodied pedagogy, Indigenous language work, and performance as relational practice.
Praxis 10: Care of Trans Futures: Postcards towards Gender Liberation (Cook)
Trans theatre challenges reified, cisnormative discourses that currently dominate media, political, and health contexts. While these prevailing discourses promote a single, unified version of transness, often filled with misinformation (Billard, 2024), trans theatre offers opportunities to embody alternative perspectives through genre agnosticism, fiction-as-autobiography, and non-hierarchical models of performance creation rooted in trans ways of knowing (Stryker & Blackston, 2023). This praxis workshop will examine these aspects of trans theatre and their potential to foster pluralistic enactments that cross, exist between, or transcend binaries, paving the way for new trans futures. Workshop attendees will engage in participatory exercises guided by a trans ethic of care. To further illustrate these possibilities and centre a trans gaze, workshop facilitators will share excerpts from POSTCARDS, an autoethnographic script (Saldaña, 2011) developed over the past five years through a hybrid process involving formal research methods and play development (Belliveau & Lea, 2016). POSTCARDS explores gender freedom, family, and transphobia, delving into narratives of coming out as a nonbinary trans woman while completing a doctorate in psychology. The participatory forum of this workshop will offer creative practice rooted in transformation and trans temporalities supporting gender liberation for all.
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Praxis 11: Dementia and Performance: Creative Co-Creation Method (Lee)
In recent years, a small but significant number of opera productions have centred on aging characters living with dementia as protagonists. This paper analyzes the emergence of new dementia narratives in two contemporary operas: Bluebeard’s Castle (2025), produced by Edmonton Opera, and Sky on Swings (2018) by Opera Philadelphia, written by Canadian playwright Hannah Moscovitch. Both productions foreground love stories—Bluebeard’s Castle explores enduring and evolving forms of care between a couple married for over forty years, while Sky on Swings traces the new connection between two older women at different stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Through our analysis, we argue that these operas challenge the dominant, stigmatizing narrative of dementia as a story solely of decline and loss. They portray the struggles faced by characters living with dementia, and at the same time, foreground dementia as a condition that can foster deep love. Bluebeard’s Castle stages a couple’s enduring mutual love across time; however, aspects of its composition, design, and staging mean it does not fully escape conventional dementia narratives. Sky on Swings, on the other hand, stages a more radical narrative of connection, as love emerges not despite memory loss but through it, and characters are “released” from conventional identities and rational selves.
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