CATR Conference 2026 Community Tickets

Praxis 3: Resilience and Expansion: Using an anti-Black racism lens to affect change in performance training (Fiati, Quinn)

It was a combination of receiving difficult feedback from former students and a strong desire to integrate training and understandings of social justice education in tangible ways which led University of Windsor, School of Dramatic Art, Professors Meaghen Quinn and Lionel Walsh, in collaboration with independent consultant and University of Windsor BFA graduate, Sedina Fiati, to embark upon a study to examine anti-Black racism to revise the curriculum for the BFA Acting program.



The study, research, and consultation, conducted over a four-year period, included interviews with ten Black Canadian theatre practitioners who have worked in post-secondary institutions, as well as surveys completed by over ninety Black artists who work in live performance, which involved questions on systemic racism in performance-based curriculum in theatre schools. The recommendations that emerged did not advocate for “throwing everything out,” but rather for closely examining how we do things, whose voices are in the room, and how we might transition toward new models and practices. The materials gathered through this research have helped begin the process of identifying and challenging anti-Black racist approaches within performance-based curriculum, while also encouraging us to learn how to incorporate inclusive and Afrocentric approaches to how we train performers for a dynamic twenty-first century landscape.



This workshop, co-led by Professor Meaghen Quinn and Consultant Sedina Fiati, will share insights drawn directly from this process. Participants can expect to engage directly with the recommendations from the study, reflect upon their own practices, and explore how these ideas may apply to their teaching, training, or creative processes. Through discussion, shared reflection, and case studies, participants will be invited to consider how tradition and transformation can coexist in theatre training environments.

This praxis session will be in 3 sections: a presentation of key research findings and recommendations, a group reflection and discussion on current approaches to post-secondary performance training informed by anti-racism and anti-oppression, and case studies where we will reference the previous discussions and presentation points.



Requirements