CATR Merch

Offered by
About this shop
CATR T-shirt, White, Medium
Early Bird Pricing!
Price goes up May 2 and merch will be available in person at the CATR 2026 conference for $20.
CATR T-shirt, Black, Medium
Early Bird Pricing!
Price goes up May 3 and merch will be available in person at the CATR 2026 conference for $20.
CATR T-shirt, Grey, Medium
Early Bird Pricing!
Price goes up May 3 and merch will be available in person at the CATR 2026 conference for $20.
CATR T-shirt, Blue, Medium
Early Bird Pricing!
Price goes up May 3 and merch will be available in person at the CATR 2026 conference for $20.
1 CATR sticker
3 CATR stickers
Need your T-shirt shipped? Please select the shipping fee. T-shirts can also be picked up for free in person at:
Need your sticker(s) shipped? Please select the shipping fee. If you are already paying for T-shirt shipping there is no need to pay an additional fee for sticker shipping.
Stickers can also be picked up for free in person at:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!