Canadian Association for Theatre Research/Association canadienne de la recherche théâtrale

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Canadian Association for Theatre Research/Association canadienne de la recherche théâtrale

About this shop

CATR Merch

T-Shirt, White, Medium item
T-Shirt, White, Medium
$17
Available until May 1

CATR T-shirt, White, Medium

Early Bird Pricing!

Price goes up May 2 and merch will be available in person at the CATR 2026 conference for $20.

T-Shirt, Black, Medium item
T-Shirt, Black, Medium
$17
Available until May 1

CATR T-shirt, Black, Medium

Early Bird Pricing!

Price goes up May 3 and merch will be available in person at the CATR 2026 conference for $20.

T-Shirt, Grey, Medium item
T-Shirt, Grey, Medium
$17
Available until May 1

CATR T-shirt, Grey, Medium

Early Bird Pricing!

Price goes up May 3 and merch will be available in person at the CATR 2026 conference for $20.

T-Shirt, Blue, Medium item
T-Shirt, Blue, Medium
$17
Available until May 1

CATR T-shirt, Blue, Medium

Early Bird Pricing!

Price goes up May 3 and merch will be available in person at the CATR 2026 conference for $20.

Single Sticker
$2

1 CATR sticker

Sticker Bundle
$5

3 CATR stickers

T-Shirt Shipping
$15

Need your T-shirt shipped? Please select the shipping fee. T-shirts can also be picked up for free in person at:

  • CATR conference, May 26 - 29, 2026, Phoenix Theatre Conference Hub on the University of Victoria campus or,
  • Playwrights Canada Press office in Toronto after June 12, 2026,
    269 Richmond St. W., Suite 202
Sticker Shipping
$5

Need your sticker(s) shipped? Please select the shipping fee. If you are already paying for T-shirt shipping there is no need to pay an additional fee for sticker shipping.


Stickers can also be picked up for free in person at:

  • CATR conference, May 26 - 29, 2026, Phoenix Theatre Conference Hub on the University of Victoria campus or,
  • Playwrights Canada Press office in Toronto after June 12, 2026,
    269 Richmond St. W., Suite 202
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