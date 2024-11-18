CAL Kingston
Causeway Classic 2024 - Regular Registration - $1050
Regular Registration Fee - Causeway Classic 2024
$1,050
On or after November 1st, the entry fee is $1,050.00 CDN per team, with a 4 game guarantee for all divisions Please email us if you'd prefer to pay by cheque:
[email protected]
On or after November 1st, the entry fee is $1,050.00 CDN per team, with a 4 game guarantee for all divisions Please email us if you'd prefer to pay by cheque:
[email protected]
More details...
Add
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue