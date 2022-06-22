The Summer Night Sky over Cape Ann





PROGRAM CHANGE:





Summer Night Sky over Cape Ann

INDOOR EVENT

with Richard Leucke of the Gloucester Area Astronomy Club (GAAC)

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 @ 6:45 pm





Richard Leucke of the Gloucester Area Astronomy Club will present an INDOOR presentation for a special night of star gazing in the Manship parlor! PLEASE NOTE: This program will be INDOORS! We will are planning for a program in the Fall when the BIG scopes can be brought out by GAAC members.





Fireflies and Paul Manship loved Cape Ann because it was a "dark place." Male fireflies have a better chance of finding their mate when it is dark and their flashing signal is not obscured by artificial light. Males are then better able to signal to female fireflies, who will flash back at them so they know where they are in the high grass and bushes. And Manship loved being able to go outside when it was dark to study the celestial dance of the constellations above.





Come find out what exciting things are happening in the night sky this month.

Please note: This is a change to the program that was initially planned.





This program is sponsored by The Manship Artists’ Prometheus Circle of donors and with grants from New England Biolabs Foundation, Applied Materials Foundation; Mass Cultural Council, and the Local Cultural Councils of Gloucester, Rockport, Hamilton-Wenham and Beverly, programs of and funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, as well as Cape Ann Tree Service.





