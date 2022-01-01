March for Matches Registration 2022

Join our Second Annual
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley
March for Matched Walk-a-thon!
Registration is $25.00 and includes a chance to win the grand prize!
- Take advantage of our gorgeous Fraser Valley spring, and accumulate your steps during the month for your chance to win prizes!
- Challenge your friends/family/co-workers/employers & employees/business rivals, to marching more and raising more!
All proceeds will go directly towards our Mentoring Programs, ensuring that all young people realize their full potential, because we are #biggertogether