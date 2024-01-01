Victoria Bulldog Society - Online Store

Online Store Information
Welcome to our online store! All items here are brand new, custom-made, or generously donated.
Pickup Information:
- Items are available for pickup the day after purchase at: 1064 Lodge Avenue, Swan Lake Saanich, Victoria, BC.
- We do require a schedule pick up time & can provide a contact-less option. Do schedule time please Facebook message the page.
Shipping Information:
- If you require shipping, we can arrange it through Canada Post at the buyer's expense.
Thank you for supporting the Victoria Bulldog Society!