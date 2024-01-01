Victoria Bulldog Society - Online Store

Online Store Information

Welcome to our online store! All items here are brand new, custom-made, or generously donated.

Pickup Information:

Items are available for pickup the day after purchase at: 1064 Lodge Avenue, Swan Lake Saanich, Victoria, BC.

We do require a schedule pick up time & can provide a contact-less option. Do schedule time please Facebook message the page.

Shipping Information:

If you require shipping, we can arrange it through Canada Post at the buyer's expense.

Thank you for supporting the Victoria Bulldog Society!