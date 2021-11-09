Financial Literacy for Independent Artists [Fall 2021]

Generator's Financial Literacy program uses theory and practical tools to teach the fundamentals of financial management for creatives. If you’re a freelancer who files your taxes as a self-employed person/sole proprietor, our INDEPENDENT ARTISTS stream is for you! We’ll cover tax-deductible expenses, invoicing, incorporation, and when to register for an HST number.





September 28-November 9, 2021 Tuesdays from 6-8pm ET

All sessions over Zoom $150





14 hours of training with Generator, you'll develop skills in financial planning and basic project accounting, build a financial system specific to your capacity and needs, and gain the confidence to expand those systems as your career grows over time. For more information about specific classes, visit Generator's website.





The program will be taught by Kristina Lemieux, Audrey Quinn, and Natasha Mytnowych. Instructors will be available for thirty minutes before each class to answer any questions. In addition, all participants will have access to four hours of one-on-one financial coaching, and monthly drop-in Financial Joy office hours (September-June).





Access to Google Sheets and/or Microsoft Excel is required. Questions? Email [email protected]





BURSARY OPPORTUNITY If you are a performing artist for whom this $150 registration fee represents a considerable financial decision, we invite you to enter the lottery for the Jordan Mechano Bursary for Financial Literacy . When you are completing this registration, reply to the bursary question with 'Yes' to have your name added to the draw. One name will be drawn on September 20, 2021 at 1:00PM ET. This individual will be awarded a bursary of $150 to cover the cost of program participation. All registrants who entered the lottery will be notified of results within 24 hours of the draw.





OTHER PAYMENT OPTIONS

If you would prefer not to pay by credit card, or do not have access to one, please contact [email protected] to arrange payment via e-transfer or PayPal.



