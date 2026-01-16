CCACH 40th Anniversary Gala

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
FREE admission (2 tickets) for:
• CCACH Members (not a member yet? join here: https://www.ccach.org/membership/join-ccach)
• Organizations/entities profiled in our 40 Years, 40 Stories series
Series link: https://www.ccach.org/newsletter/ccach-40th-anniversary-series
Additional General Admission tickets for those who would like more tickets than they have been allotted.
This ticket is for children ages 1–16 attending with a CCACH member. Due to limited capacity in the Kids Room (Music Room), each member may register a maximum of 2 kids tickets.
Organizations also have the opportunity to sponsor a table for $150 CAD. If you choose to sponsor:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!