Council of Canadians of African and Caribbean Heritage

Hosted by

Council of Canadians of African and Caribbean Heritage

About this event

CCACH 40th Anniversary Gala

9722 102 St NW

Edmonton, AB T5K 0X4, Canada

General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


FREE admission (2 tickets) for:
CCACH Members (not a member yet? join here: https://www.ccach.org/membership/join-ccach)
Organizations/entities profiled in our 40 Years, 40 Stories series
Series link: https://www.ccach.org/newsletter/ccach-40th-anniversary-series

Additional General Admission
$50

Additional General Admission tickets for those who would like more tickets than they have been allotted.

Kids Ticket (Ages 1–16 | Limit 2 per Member)
Free

This ticket is for children ages 1–16 attending with a CCACH member. Due to limited capacity in the Kids Room (Music Room), each member may register a maximum of 2 kids tickets.

Table Sponsor
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Organizations also have the opportunity to sponsor a table for $150 CAD. If you choose to sponsor:

  • The table will be named after your organization
  • You may bring two (2) additional members of your organization (in addition to your two delegates)
40 Years, 40 Stories Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Reserved table for 8 guests (priority placement)
  • Named table sign: “40 Years. 40 Stories Sponsor — [Sponsor Name]
  • On-stage acknowledgement (30–45 seconds) + photo moment
  • Recognition in the CCACH Heritage Book
    • Sponsor logo + acknowledgement line
    • Optional: 50–100 word sponsor message
  • Featured placement on the 40 Years, 40 Stories webpage
    • “Presented by / Supported by [Sponsor Name]” + website link
  • 1 dedicated sponsor spotlight post on CCACH social media
    • Logo + short write-up + tags + link
  • Verbal recognition during raffle/silent auction announcements
  • Access to select event photos that include sponsor signage/table (for sponsor marketing)
Vendor Table
$175
  • One vendor table space to showcase your programs and offerings.
  • Opportunity to share flyers, sign people up, and connect with the Edmonton community.
  • Booth fee: $175
  • CCACH membership: https://www.ccach.org/membership/join-ccach. FREE for participating vendors. As a partner member organization, we can stay connected beyond the Gala throughout the year through collaboration and cross-promotion.
  • Booth staffing: Maximum two (2) people per booth.
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