CCAS Discount Card 2025-2026

Immediate online payment and you can come pick up your card during our Fall 2025 & Winter 2026 office hours: https://www.ccas.club/homepage At $5, you can get our discount card for up to 10% - 50% discount from over 29 different sponsors and support your local Asian businesses.
Pay in person with cash ($5) and pick up your card directly at our club during Fall 2025 & Winter 2026 office hours: https://www.ccas.club/homepage
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!