CCBC Silent Auction 2026

VALUE: $325. Looking for a fun afternoon / evening with four of your crafty friends?





Take an easy drive out to Clinton, Ontario (about 40 minutes west of Stratford, 60 minutes north of London) for a relaxing and low-key party where you’ll learn how to needle-felt with wool to make an adorable piece of fiber art to take home with you.





Joanne isn’t just an author of books for tweens, but is also a self-taught fiber artist who has been needle-felting for several years. She can’t wait to host up to five people in her century home where she will teach the basics of wool and needle-felting.





She’ll provide all the tools and materials for you to make your own creation. This workshop is very hands-on with lots of opportunity for creativity and will last two and a half to three hours. This workshop is beginner friendly.





What’s provided:

*All wool needed to make one of the cacti/mushrooms/fairy houses pictured – felter’s choice!

*A clay pot or wood slice base

*Needles, foam, and finger protectors for you to use on-site (tools and wool available for purchase to take home if/when you get addicted to felting)

*Group and individual instruction by your host

*Soft drinks (coffee, tea, pop, water)

Fine print: party to take place within four months of the auction’s end and to be scheduled for a mutually agreeable time/date. Suggested minimum age is 12 as felting needles are very sharp.

Prize includes instruction, materials, and soft drinks and lasts up to three hours.





PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: Joanne Levy will contact the winner by email.