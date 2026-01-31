CCBC Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
VALUE: $26. How to be inspired on a rainy day? Use our Canadian made jumbo journal for your ideas, dreams, doodles, delights and drafts. Cover design is based on an original painting by Carolyn Gavin. With watercolour and gouache.
Ecojot is a family-run business founded in 2007 by brother and sister team Mark and Carolyn Gavin. Their love for paper and great design has enabled them to create a sustainable brand made entirely in Toronto, Canada. Learn more about Ecojot at https://www.ecojot.com/
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The company will cover the cost of shipping the prize to a Canadian address.
Starting bid
VALUE: $35. Spruce up your look and add elements of elegance to your reading experience. The prize includes a pair of earrings, a bookmark, and a page marker.
These items are made by Ursula, a small batch polymer clay and resin jewelry maker based in Edmonton.
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: Prize will be shipped from Montreal to a Canadian address with the winner covering the cost of shipping.
Starting bid
VALUE: $40. Spruce up your look and add elements of elegance to your reading experience. The prize includes a pendant necklace, a bookmark, and a page marker.
These items are made by Ursula, a small batch polymer clay and resin jewelry maker based in Edmonton.
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: Prize will be shipped from Montreal to a Canadian address with the winner covering the cost of shipping.
Starting bid
VALUE: $35. Spruce up your look and add elements of elegance to your reading experience. The prize includes two pairs of earrings and a page marker.
These items are made by Ursula, a small batch polymer clay and resin jewelry maker based in Edmonton.
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: Prize will be shipped from Montreal to a Canadian address with the winner covering the cost of shipping.
Starting bid
VALUE: $25. 6x8 Market is a one-stop gift shop located in the heart ofToronto's Kensington Market.
It features 80+ vendors whose products include art prints, hot sauce, soap, candles, vintage home decor, pottery, and handmade jewelry.
6x8 Market aims to help small scale artists, makers, and entrepreneurs showcase their products, reach more customers, and grow their businesses.
Learn more about 6x8 Market at Home | 6x8 Market
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The prize will be emailed to the winner.
Starting bid
VALUE: $44. This pottery piece is crafted by Gena Denning. The New Brunswick artist draws inspiration from the intricate patterned surfaces of textiles and knitwear. Whether it is wheel thrown or hand built, she delicately carves her patterns by hand into each form.
Learn more about artist Gena Denning at https://artisandistrict.ca/collections/gena-denning-pottery
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: Winner will be required to cover the cost of shipping the prize from New Brunswick.
Starting bid
VALUE: $50. How about a gift card from Toronto's The Big Beer Soap Company, the maker of all-natural beer soap. The store's products are hand-made using natural ingredients that are sourced locally and ethically. The Big Beer Soap Company is located in Toronto at 46 Annette Street.
Learn more about the store at www.bigbeersoapcompany.com
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The winner will receive gift card by email or snail mail.
Starting bid
VALUE: $50. Woozles is where the kidlit goodness is at in Halifax! In business since 1978, Woozles is Canada's oldest children's bookstore.
Learn more about Woozles at www.woozles.com
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The bookstore will send the gift certificate by snail mail to the winner.
Starting bid
VALUE:$50. How about a gift card to a popular Toronto bookstore? Queen Books is an independent general interest community bookshop located in Toronto's east end Leslieville neighbourhood.
Learn more about the Queen Books at http://queenbooks.ca/
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The gift card will be mailed (free of charge) to a Canadian address.
Starting bid
VALUE: $60. This prize offers a Block Shop Books gift card and a t-shirt from the store which features the design shown. Block Shop Books is an independent bookstore located in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.
Visit Block Shop Books to learn more about the bookstore.
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The winner will be required to cover the cost of shipping the prize from Nova Scotia.
Starting bid
VALUE: $60. For the knitters! A Noro Yukata silk-and-wool ball of beauty donated by The Wool Mill.
Noro Yukata is made with a silk, wool, and polyamide blend of fibers and color twists, in a fine gauge.
Yukata has great stitch definition with long repeats and great yardage. Makes great shawls and sweaters.
Needle: 3.25 - 3.75mm
Gauge: 24 - 26 stitches = 10cm
Weight: 200 grams
Length: 787yards, 720 meters
Content: 50%,silk, 25% wool, 25% polyamide.
The Wool Mill is Toronto's longest operating yarn shop. Visit www.woolmill.ca to learn more about the store.
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The prize may be picked up in Toronto or be shipped to a Canadian address with the winner covering the cost of shipping.
Starting bid
VALUE: $60. Ottawa children's book illustrator Amberlea Williams has created this print which is unframed and measures 8 x 10. Medium: mixed media digital collage; scanned monoprint, pencil sketch, and other textures, coloured digitally. NOTE: The print is a portfolio piece (not from a picture book).
Learn more about the illustrator by visiting her website at www.amberleawilliams.com
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The prize can be picked up in Ottawa or be shipped to a Canadian address with the winner covering the cost of shipping.
Starting bid
VALUE: $70. This prize offers a voucher for two general admission tickets to Toronto's Dream in High Park 2026.
NOTE: The tickets are redeemable for any performance before August 2026.
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The voucher will be emailed to the winner.
Starting bid
VALUE: $74. Discover the secrets of Quebec City's Morrin Centre (a National Historic Site). Walk through the sinister jail cells and decipher the graffiti carved into the floors by former inmates.
Learn about the extraordinary discoveries of some of Quebec’s first scientists by visiting the rooms of Morrin College, the city’s first English-language institute of higher education open from 1862 to 1902.
Then, let yourself be spellbound by the haunting stories surrounding the charming Victorian Library, home to a collection of literary gems, some of which date back to the 16th century.
This guided tour also grants you access to our permanent exhibit, Behind Bars: The Quebec Gaol and Its People, 1812-1867.
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The prize's tour passes will be emailed to the winner.
Starting bid
VALUE: $80. This prize offers one lucky illustrator the chance to have a review of some of their work.
Ontario author-illustrator Marcus Cutler will review up to 12 illustrations and/or an illustrated book dummy. He will provide feedback over a 30-minute Zoom call, and provide a written summary afterwards.
Learn more about the author-illustrator on his website: https://www.marcuscutler.com/
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The author-illustrator will contact the winner by email.
Starting bid
VALUE: $100. This prize consists of an e-gift card for Babar Books which be used online or in store. Babar has been in business since 1986 and is Montreal's leading children's bookstore.
Check out Livres Babar's website located at https://livresbabarbooks.com/
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The winner will receive the gift card by email.
Starting bid
VALUE: $100. This prize consists of an e-gift card for Babar Books which be used online or in store. Babar has been in business since 1986 and is Montreal's leading children's bookstore.
Check out Livres Babar's website located at https://livresbabarbooks.com/
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The winner will receive the gift card by email.
Starting bid
VALUE: $100. This basket features the following comfy and cozy things for baby:
*a board book, Sweetest Kulu (acclaimed Inuit throat singer Celina Kalluk's beautiful bedtime poem which describes the gifts given to a newborn baby by all the animals of the Arctic)
*a handmade crochet baby blanket in baby soft yarn (Donated by Terri Pamenter)
*galaxy nightlight and Baby Jellycat plush singing star
*a board book, All my Relatives / Indinawemaganidag - (Donated by Silly Goose Kids)
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The winner can either pick up the prize in Toronto or be shipped to a Canadian address at the winner's expense.
Starting bid
VALUE: $100. One lucky baby or toddler will enjoy this selection of nine board books from Orca Book Publishers: When Stars Arise; Stay My Baby; You Hold Me Up BB; Pride Puppy!; Runaway Blanket; Feelings Come, Feelings Go; Oops!; We Can't Wait to Hold You; and When Sunlight Tiptoes.
Founded in 1984, Orca Book Publishers is an independently owned Canadian children’s book publisher based in Victoria, BC. www.orcabook.com
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The prize can be picked up in Victoria, BC or or it can be shipped to a Canadian address with the winner covering the cost of shipping.
Starting bid
VALUE: $100. This prize has all the makings to spread literary joy and goodness beyond the page. The bundle contains the following items:
*3D printed dragon + bookmarks (Donated from Idea Dragon)
*list pads, greeting cards, and mini notes - (Donated from Silver Antelope)
*cat book bag
*book-themed stickers
*bedtime tea
*book-themed green tea, hand cream and lip balm
*Gabriel's Handmade Candle
*other reading accessories
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The winner can either pick up the prize in Toronto or the prize can be shipped to a Canadian address at the winner's expense.
Starting bid
VALUE: $100. This prize consists of a ball cap, a House of Anansi tote bag, and the following five titles: The Librarianists, The Seven Skins of Esther Wilding, John Candy: A Life in Comedy, Bury the Lead, and Widows and Orphans.
Toronto's House of Anansi Press, founded in 1967, is Canada’s leading independent publisher.
Check out House of Anansi's website at https://houseofanansi.com/
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The publisher will cover the cost of shipping the prize to a Canadian address.
Starting bid
VALUE: $100. Toronto's Bonanza Food & Gifts offers a collection featuring the following array of treats:
*assorted candies + chocolates
*tea
*bookmark
*Jane Austen candle
*reusable book bag
*Cute Capybara sticky notes
*notebook
*Cinnamoroll stationary
*stackable pencils
Bonanza Food and Gifts curates a collection of delicious and coveted treats from abroad along with unique, cheeky, fun and sassy gifts. https://bonanzatoronto.com/
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The winner can either pick up the prize in Toronto or can be shipped to a Canadian address at the winner's expense.
Starting bid
VALUE: $100. This prize features a "Prose" black baseball cap, a "Read Banned Books" pin, a Groundwood tote bag, and the following four titles:
The Rehearsal Club (middle-grade mystery); Read Me a Story, Stella (picture book); Everybelly (picture book); Dogs and Us: A Fifteen-Thousand-Year Friendship (non-fiction picture book)
Toronto's Groundwood Books was founded in 1978 by Patricia Aldana with a mandate to publish children’s books of the highest possible quality for all ages.
Check out Groundwood's website at https://houseofanansi.com/pages/about-groundwood.
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The publisher will cover cost of shipping the prize to a Canadian address.
Starting bid
VALUE: $105. This prize offers a Family Pier Pass to Halifax's Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21.
Your Pier Pass entitles you, the holder, to the following benefits for one full year from the date of activation: free admission for you and your family to the museum and two free days passes to share with friends and family / 20% off regularly price merchandise at the Pier 21 Gift Shop / our free monthly e-newsletter /and priority sign-up for selected events and programming.
Visit https://pier21.ca/ to learn more about Pier 21.
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The pass will be sent by snail mail to the winner.
Starting bid
VALUE: $124. Savour the art of great Canadian and classic illustrators in these delightful items, based on art in the Osborne Collection of the Toronto Public Library.
Three "Harry the Dirty Dog" tea towels (clean Harry, dirty Harry, both Harrys) based on the art of Toronto-born illustrator and author Margaret Bloy Graham.
"Tall Alice" tea towel based on work of Sir John Tenniel.
Stickers featuring the work of Marie-Louise Gay, Margaret Bloy Graham, Sir John Tenniel, and Louis Wain. (Three packages of foura) Ten greeting cards (some shown here) featuring charming images from the ephemera collection.
The Osborne Collection is a world-renowned collection of children’s books, illustration, and ephemera housed at the Toronto Public Library.
Learn more about the Osborne Collection by visiting its website located at https://www.osbornecollection.ca/
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The prize can be picked up in Toronto or be shipped to a Canadian address with the winner covering the cost of shipping.
Starting bid
VALUE: $150. Hoot, hoot! Owlkids Books offers this prize which includes a one-year subscription to Chirp, Chickadee, or OWL magazine, a 50th anniversary tote bag, and the following five books:
Lefthandedness: Getting a Grip on Handedness / How to Read Very Serious Book / A Salmon Story: Protecting the Future / Gus Upstairs / The Man in Motion: How Rick Hansen's World Tour Helped Break Down Barriers for People with Disabilities.
Owlkids Books has been giving a hoot about reading for 50 years. https://owlkidsbooks.com/
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The publisher will cover the cost of shipping to a Canadian address.
Starting bid
VALUE: $150. This prize consists of the following titles:
Anne of Green Gables for Young Readers adapted by Deirdre Kessler, art by Briana Corr Scott
Owl by Kara Griffin, art by K. Shawn Larson
Fitch & Smith Treasury by Sheree Fitch, art by Sydney Smith
Levi's Gift by Kathy Stinson, art by Ellie Arscott
First Ones on the Ice by Lana Button, art by Alex MacAskill (signed by author)
Sem's Mapy by Rebecca Thomas, art by Azby Whitecalf
Be an Icky Thing Detective, words and art by Peggy Kochanoff
To Be With You by Dave Gunning, art by Meaghan Smith
There's a Song in the Forest by Jennifer Britton, art by Jillian Thalman (signed by illustrator)
Nimbus Publishing publishes a broad span of books including children's books and is the largest Canadian-English language publisher east of Toronto.
Find out more about Nimbus Publishing at https://nimbus.ca/
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The publisher will cover the cost of shipping the prize to a Canadian address.
Starting bid
VALUE: $172. You and a guest can attend one performance of either of the following musicals at Charlottetown Festival:
Anne of Green Gables–The Musical™
June 25 to August 29, 2026
The show continues its legacy as Canada's longest-running annual musical.
Come From Away
July 2 to September 26, 2026
This is an internationally acclaimed story of compassion and community in Gander, Newfoundland during 9/11. (The year 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of 9/11).
Find out more about the Charlottetown Festival by visiting its website located at
https://confederationcentre.com/festival26/
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The voucher will be sent by snail mail to a Canadian address.
Starting bid
VALUE: $180. Annick Press offers a prize featuring the following 22 Robert Munsch titles: Wait and See / A Promise is a Promise / The Dark / The Boy in the Drawer / Stephanie's Ponytail / Something Good / Show and Tell / Purple, Green and Yellow / Pigs / The Paper Bag Princess / Thomas' Snowsuit / Murmel Murmel Murmel / Mud Puddle / Mortimer / Moira's Birthday / Jonathan Cleaned Up And Then He Heard A Sound / I Have to Go! / From Far Away / The Fire Station / David's Father / Angela's Airplane / 50 Below Zero.
Find out more about Annick Press by visiting its website located at https://www.annickpress.com/
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The publisher will cover the cost of shipping to a Canadian address.
Starting bid
VALUE: $200. Beverley Brenna, well-known Canadian author and editor of work for children, is offering a 5 hour developmental edit of a picture book manuscript or a middle-grade novel.
The writer will receive a written evaluation that includes the following: an editorial assessment of the manuscript-in-progress (including comments on plot, character development, voice, organization, grammar, theme, etc.); a summary of the strengths and weaknesses of the project in terms of publishability; advice on steps the writer might take to further develop the manuscript along with advice on marketing and publicity; and a response for up to three specific questions the writer may submit with their manuscript.
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: Beverley will contact the winner by email.
Starting bid
VALUE: $200. This prize offers four adult flex tickets to Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto.
NOTE: THESE FLEX TICKETS HAVE AN EXPIRY DATE OF MARCH 15, 2027.
Flex Tickets offer the freedom to visit the aquarium without picking a timed reservation! Flex tickets guarantee guests admission, based on building capacity, during the Aquarium's operating hours.
Learn more about Toronto's Ripley Aquarium by visiting its website located at https://www.ripleys.com/attractions/ripleys-aquarium-of-canada
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: Tickets will be emailed to the winner.
Starting bid
VALUE: $240. Young People's Theatre offers theatre lovers a voucher for four tickets to one of its shows in its 2026-27 season.
Young People's Theatre (YPT) is Canada's largest and oldest professional theatre for young people. Celebrating its 60th season, the company produces and presents a full season of theatre and arts education programming, serving approximately 150,000 patrons annually.
Learn more about Young People's Theatre at https://www.youngpeoplestheatre.org/
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The ticket voucher will be emailed to the winner.
Starting bid
VALUE: $250. Looking for some guidance on a work in progress? I'll provide thoughtful feedback on your manuscript, focusing on structure, characterization, plot, age appropriateness, genre, format and style.
Once I’ve had chance to evaluate your draft (up to 2500 words), synopsis or outline, we’ll schedule a phone or video call to discuss your goals and the challenges you’re facing.
After our discussion, I’ll provide a written report and, if appropriate, comments and line edits on the manuscript to guide you in your revisions.
Learn more about Mary Beth Leatherdale and her work by visiting her website at https://www.marybethleatherdale.com/
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: Mary Beth Leatherdale will email the winner.
Starting bid
VALUE: $300. Author-Illustrator Cyndi Marko (Kung Pow Chicken and Sloth Sleuth series) is offering a fun, interactive, and informative VIRTUAL session for either:
a) a writing/illustration tutorial for a small group of adults (max 10) or b) a classroom or library visit for children.
Presentation will include instruction, demonstration, and Q&A.
Cyndi will tailor the presentation for age group and interest, such as tips on how to make a picture book dummy or a chapter book proposal for adults, or a presentation on graphic novels for kids, etc.
Check out https://www.cyndimarko.com/ to learn more about the author-illustrator.
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The author illustrator will contact the winner by email.
Starting bid
VALUE: $325. Looking for a fun afternoon / evening with four of your crafty friends?
Take an easy drive out to Clinton, Ontario (about 40 minutes west of Stratford, 60 minutes north of London) for a relaxing and low-key party where you’ll learn how to needle-felt with wool to make an adorable piece of fiber art to take home with you.
Joanne isn’t just an author of books for tweens, but is also a self-taught fiber artist who has been needle-felting for several years. She can’t wait to host up to five people in her century home where she will teach the basics of wool and needle-felting.
She’ll provide all the tools and materials for you to make your own creation. This workshop is very hands-on with lots of opportunity for creativity and will last two and a half to three hours. This workshop is beginner friendly.
What’s provided:
*All wool needed to make one of the cacti/mushrooms/fairy houses pictured – felter’s choice!
*A clay pot or wood slice base
*Needles, foam, and finger protectors for you to use on-site (tools and wool available for purchase to take home if/when you get addicted to felting)
*Group and individual instruction by your host
*Soft drinks (coffee, tea, pop, water)
Fine print: party to take place within four months of the auction’s end and to be scheduled for a mutually agreeable time/date. Suggested minimum age is 12 as felting needles are very sharp.
Prize includes instruction, materials, and soft drinks and lasts up to three hours.
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: Joanne Levy will contact the winner by email.
Starting bid
VALUE: $350. Fantastical & Magical Creature 3D Collage Art.
Join picture book illustrator Soyeon Kim for a fun, hands-on VIRTUAL workshop inspired by diorama art!
We’ll start by learning what a diorama is and how it’s created, then dive into imagining magical and fantastical creatures and the worlds they live in. As we draw, colour, cut, and assemble our pieces, we’ll explore the elements and principles of art and bring our imaginary scenes to life.
The one-hour workshop will take place on a weekend afternoon and will be offered for up to 10 participants (suitable for families with young children).
Materials required: drawing tools (pencil, eraser) / colouring tools (crayons, pencil crayons, markers) / black sharpie or pen / white paper - 2 per participants / scissors / glue stick / tape
Learn more about Soyeon Kim on her website at https://www.kimsoyeonart.com/
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: Soyeon Kim will email the winner.
Starting bid
VALUE: $356. This prize offers a voucher for two orchestra premium seats for any performance in the Canadian Opera Company's 2026-2027 season:
La Traviata (Sept. 18 - Oct. 17, 2026)
Cosi fan tutte (Oct. 3 - 18, 2026)
Turn of the Screw (Jan. 23 - Feb. 17, 2027)
Ariadne auf Naxos (Feb. 4 - 20, 2027) Empire of Wild (May 1 - 21, 2027)
The Elixir of Love (May 8 - 29, 2027)
Come Closer (June 18 - 20, 2027)
Check out https://www.coc.ca/ to learn more about the Canadian Opera Company.
NOTE: Voucher expires at the end of May 2027
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: A voucher, to be used to redeem the tickets, will be emailed to the winner.
Starting bid
VALUE: $400. Toronto's Kanvas takes people on a culinary exploration through extraordinary cuisine. With a passion for food, our private chefs have a flair for igniting the senses using simple, fresh ingredients with a twist.
Their collaborative creative chef team will work with you to create a personal 3 course tasting menu that you and your guest can experience.
From the luxurious decorated tablescape, fresh floral and food preparation. You don't have to lift a finger, we've got you covered.
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The winner will be contacted by email.
Terms / Conditions:
Valid for one year. The gift certificate is only valid for food from Kanvas. This cannot be redeemed for cash or cash back upon redemption exchange. There are no refunds. Kanvas is not responsible for lost or stolen certificates. One gift certificate per person.
Cannot be redeemed with another gift certificate. Valid for (1) time use.
Service Tax
If the winner adds additional service or additional guest service tax is applied.
Travel time will be charged if winner's home is located outside the Greater Toronto Authority region.
Starting bid
VALUE: $500. Montreal children's book author-illustrator Judith Henderson will create a sketch of a pet, a loved one, or the winner themself.
Judith will ask the winner to supply her with a selection of photos from which she will create a pencil sketch which will be shipped unframed.
You can learn more about Judith Henderson and her work at http://www.judebox.com/
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The prize will be shipped to a Canadian address with the winner covering the cost of shipping.
Starting bid
VALUE: $580. Nátali de Mello's original artwork is rendered in mixed media on paper (watercolour, gouache, pencil, and others). It is unframed, measures
33 x 28 cm (13 x 11 inches), and is signed by the artist.
Nátali de Mello is a Brazilian-Canadian author and illustrator based in Ottawa.
Learn more about the author-illustrator at https://www.natalidemello.com/
PRIZE DELIVERY INFORMATION: The prize can be picked up in Ottawa or can be shipped to a Canadian address with the winner covering the cost of the shipping.
NOTE: If the artwork is to be mailed, it will be shipped flat.
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