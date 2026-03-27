Canadian Christian Education Movement

Hosted by

Canadian Christian Education Movement

About this event

CCEM Education is Discipleship Conference (Edmonton)

2215 17 St NW

Edmonton, AB T6T 2S1, Canada

General Admission
$40

Includes lunch

Church team rate
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Bring your church leadership team, max 10 tickets

Platinum sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes: Exhibitor table, logo in the program, 6 conference tickets, event host stage recognition, slide between sessions, 2 minute video presentation, 5 minutes of stage time and brochures in the conference package

Gold Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes: Exhibitor table, logo in the program, 4 conference tickets, event host stage recognition, slide between sessions, 2-minute video presentation.

Silver Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes: Exhibitor table, logo in the program, 2 conference tickets, event host stage recognition, slide between sessions

Bronze Sponsorship
$100

Includes: Exhibitor table, logo in the program, and 1 conference ticket.

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