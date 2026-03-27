CCEM Education is Discipleship Conference (Edmonton)

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About this event
Includes lunch
Bring your church leadership team, max 10 tickets
Includes: Exhibitor table, logo in the program, 6 conference tickets, event host stage recognition, slide between sessions, 2 minute video presentation, 5 minutes of stage time and brochures in the conference package
Includes: Exhibitor table, logo in the program, 4 conference tickets, event host stage recognition, slide between sessions, 2-minute video presentation.
Includes: Exhibitor table, logo in the program, 2 conference tickets, event host stage recognition, slide between sessions
Includes: Exhibitor table, logo in the program, and 1 conference ticket.
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