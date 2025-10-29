Canadian Council of Imams

Hosted by

Canadian Council of Imams

About this event

CCI 7th Annual Dinner

3550 Derry Rd E

Mississauga, ON L4T 3V7, Canada

💚 Supporter
$150

✅ Seat for 1

✅ Help strengthen Islamic leadership in Canada


We appreciate your presence and your support!

🤝 Friends of CCI
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

✅ Table (10 seats)

✅ On-Screen Recognition with Logo

✅ Help strengthen Islamic leadership in Canada

🤍 Silver
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

✅ Logo on Screen, Program, Website

✅ On-Stage Recognition

✅ Table (10 seats)

✅ Social Media Post with other Silver Sponsors

✅ Recognition as a Silver Sponsor on the website for 1 year

✅ Help strengthen Islamic leadership in Canada

✨ Gold
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

✅ Logo on Screen, Program, Website

✅ On-Stage Recognition

✅ Preferred Table (10 seats)

✅ Social Media Post with other Gold Sponsors

✅ Recognition as a Gold Sponsor on the website for 1 year

✅ Executive Level Spiritual & Ethical Support

✅ Help strengthen Islamic leadership in Canada

💎 Diamond
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

✅ Logo on Screen, Program, Website

✅ On-Stage Recognition

✅ 60 second video at the event

✅ VIP Table (10 seats)

✅ Social Media Post with other Diamond Sponsors

✅ Recognition as a Diamond Sponsor on the website for 1 year

✅ Faith in Action - Annual spiritual session for the entire organization

✅ Executive Level Spiritual & Ethical Support

✅ Help strengthen Islamic leadership in Canada

🪩 Platinum
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

✅ Premier Logo Placement (banner at entrance)

✅ 3 minute speaking slot at the event

✅ 60 second video at the event

✅ VIP Table (10 Seats)

✅ Individualized Social Media Post

✅ Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor on the website for 1 year

✅ Faith in Action - Bi-Annual spiritual session for the entire organization

✅ Executive Level Spiritual & Ethical Support for 1 year

✅ Help strengthen Islamic leadership in Canada

Add a donation for Canadian Council of Imams

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!