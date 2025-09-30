CCM Embarquez dans la partie 2025

The Caroline Ouellette Girls hockey Celebration is proud to offer once again the CCM Get in The Game session for girls aged 4 to 15 that would like to try hockey for the first time or that have very limited experience. This activity is free and you have the opportunity to borough equipment for the session. Come try this unique experience!

The Caroline Ouellette Girls hockey Celebration is proud to offer once again the CCM Get in The Game session for girls aged 4 to 15 that would like to try hockey for the first time or that have very limited experience. This activity is free and you have the opportunity to borough equipment for the session. Come try this unique experience!

More details...