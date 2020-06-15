Bowl For Kids Sake 2020

Dig out those bell bottoms and beads and party it down 1970's style with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winnipeg at our annual Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser! This year is extra special as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winnipeg are celebrating 50 years of providing life changing youth mentorship programs for kids and youth in our community.



Bowl For Kids Sake this year will look a little different due on the ongoing pandemic. We will not be meeting in person on June 13th at Uptown Alley like we had planned but we are hosting this awesome online campaign and we need YOUR help to make it a success.

We are launching an online campaign that will run from May 15th- June 15th, 2020. Here's how it will work:

- You can sign up as an individual to raise pledges using the online forms

- You can make a one time donation of any amount. Supporters who donate $50 or more will be invited to our in person bowling celebration at Uptown Alley when it is safe to do so!

- You can register to participate in our online bowling event by paying a $50 registration fee. If you choose this option, you will be registered into a special prize draw, and automatically receive a gift for registering, AND You will be invited to attend our in person bowling celebration at Uptown Alley when it is safe to do so!





We need YOUR help to ensure we can continue to provide life changing mentorship programs to children and youth in our community. Every donation helps and we are so excited for you to join us in our online Bowl For Kids Sake event this year!