Tree of Hope Memorial Ornaments

Tree of Hope

Every year in Airdrie, the Tree of Hope is lit in memory of those we have lost, and as a symbol of hope for those who are grieving.

Honour your loved one

Honour a loved one by purchasing an ornament for $20.00 each.

OR

Make a donation in your loved one's name that will allow us to continue to offer programs at no cost.

Join the community at our live event as we light the tree this season.

All Ornament purchases or Donations in Memory of a loved one include reading of their name at our live event on December 1st, 2021 at 7:00PM Airdrie City Hall.

More information is available by contacting us at 403-880-0424 or [email protected]