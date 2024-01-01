Canadian Undergraduate Biomedical Engineering Conference at the University of Calgary

CUBEC 2024 aims to grow its reach by providing an in-person environment for representatives and attendees in

Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal. These cities are home to a rapidly growing biotechnology sector, and engagement

with local students aims to bolster their function, activities, and network.





Select keynote speakers will be broadcasted to each location from whichever city they are presenting from. These live presentations will also be made available to registered students from across the country, regardless of their location, in order to promote accessibility among students and maximum exposure for sponsors. A diverse set of panels, workshops, and networking events will be held at each location, covering a range of topics pertinent to both technical

and social biotechnology issues.