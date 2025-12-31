CEA Business Sponsor 2025-2026

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About the memberships
Valid until March 18, 2027
Business Non-members membership valid till next October
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Are you a CEA Member? If yes, send an email to [email protected] to get $100 discount.
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If you prefer to pay via e-transfer, please send e-transfer payment to [email protected] and in the message of payment:-
1- Refer to the intent to pay for membership
2- Include your email address (to send you a discount code).
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!