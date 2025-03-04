Calgary Egyptian Association

Hosted by

Calgary Egyptian Association

About this event

Join Us for Iftar #2 – March 15 Potluck! 🌙✨

520 27 Ave NE

Calgary, AB T2E 3Z3, Canada

Family (up to a party of 5)
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Members still need to reserve (via this form), please contact [email protected] to get your 60% discount code (if you didn't get such code already) ----- To become a CEA member visit https://www.calgaryegyptians.org/member ----- If you prefer to pay via e-transfer, please send e-transfer payment to [email protected] and in the message of payment: 1- Include your email address. 2- Refer to the intent to pay for membership or Ramadan Iftar#2 event
Single
$10
Members still need to reserve (via this form), please contact [email protected] to get your 60% discount code (if you didn't get such code already) ----- To become a CEA member visit https://www.calgaryegyptians.org/member ----- If you prefer to pay via e-transfer, please send e-transfer payment to [email protected] and in the message of payment: 1- Include your email address. 2- Refer to the intent to pay for membership or Ramadan Iftar#2 event
Add a donation for Calgary Egyptian Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!