A group of men in traditional attire are featured in the foreground, with a stylized mosque and minarets in the background, under the text "CELEBRATE MUHAMMAD - MAWLID FESTIVAL 2026".
Know Your Prophet Centre

Hosted by

Know Your Prophet Centre

About this event

Celebrate Muhammad Mawlid Festival 2026 Sponsorship

2185 Stavebank Rd

Mississauga, ON L5C 1T3, Canada

Silver Package
$1,000

An excellent opportunity for businesses wishing to support the festival while gaining meaningful exposure.

Includes:

  • Logo displayed on the event website
  • Logo featured on the event flyer
  • Business recognised on the tribute slides during the event
  • Two complimentary tickets
  • Opening stage acknowledgement
Gold Package
$2,500

Enhanced visibility before and throughout the festival for businesses looking to reach a wider audience.

Includes everything in Silver, plus:

  • Enhanced recognition on the event website
  • Pop-up banner displayed at the event
  • Four complimentary tickets
  • Multiple acknowledgements from the stage throughout the programme
  • Priority vendor table location
Platinum Package
$5,000

Our premier sponsorship package offering maximum visibility and recognition before, during, and after the event.

Includes everything in Gold, plus:

  • Premium logo placement on all promotional material
  • Featured sponsor recognition on the event website
  • Premium tribute slide recognition
  • Premium banner placement at the venue
  • Premium vendor table location
  • Eight complimentary tickets
  • Featured acknowledgements throughout the event
Add a donation for Know Your Prophet Centre

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