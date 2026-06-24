Celebrate Muhammad Mawlid Festival 2026 Sponsorship

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About this event
An excellent opportunity for businesses wishing to support the festival while gaining meaningful exposure.
Includes:
Enhanced visibility before and throughout the festival for businesses looking to reach a wider audience.
Includes everything in Silver, plus:
Our premier sponsorship package offering maximum visibility and recognition before, during, and after the event.
Includes everything in Gold, plus:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!