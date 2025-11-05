FONDATION JIA - JIA FOUNDATION

FONDATION JIA - JIA FOUNDATION

Celebrating Wing Noodles' Legacy: A Community Fundraising Banquet

Restaurant Ruby Rouge - 1008 Rue Clark

Montréal, QC H2Z 1J9, Canada

Individual ticket
$80

1 Banquet Seat
9 course meal

Entertainment

Solidarity ticket / billet solidaire
$80

For those who wish to support the cause, but cannot attend, by purchasing tickets that will be offered to community members in need. / Pour cell.eux qui souhaitent soutenir la cause, mais ne peuvent pas y assister, en achetant des billets qui seront offerts aux membres de la communauté dans le besoin.

Entire table
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 Banquet Seats
9 course meal

Entertainment

