Boys and Girls Club of Chatham-Kent

Hosted by

Boys and Girls Club of Chatham-Kent

About this event

Sales closed

Celebration Expo Boutique Booth Registration

565 Richmond St

Chatham, ON N7M 1R2, Canada

10x5 booth discounted
$100

Discounted Booth! This price reflects the businesses agreement to donate an item of approximately $50 to BGC for their 2026 Bid for Kids Sake.

10x5 booth
$150

Standard market booth size at the event.

10x10 booth discounted
$250

Discounted Extended Booth! This price reflects the businesses agreement to donate an item of approximately $50 to BGC for their 2026 Bid for Kids Sake.

10x10 booth
$300

Extended Booth Size. If you require a larger space please reach out to [email protected]

Tables
$15

Tables are not mandatory. If you do not have your own table and would like one, you can rent one.

Chairs
$5

Chairs are not mandatory. If you do not have your own chair(s) and would like one, you can rent one.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!