Celebration of Caring Hands Online Auction

Shoppers Drug Mart Osoyoos has generously donated a stunning gift basket valued at $300!





This luxurious collection is packed with beauty and self-care essentials, featuring premium Marcelle and Quo products, soothing body wash and lotion, chic earrings, and more. Plus, it includes a Life Brand LED Blue Light Facial Brush—perfect for elevating your skincare routine!





Whether you’re looking for the ultimate holiday gift or a way to pamper yourself, this basket has everything you need to feel fabulous.





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