Celebration of Caring Hands Online Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste of country comfort!
M&J’s Country Kitchen in beautiful Oliver has generously donated a $25 gift certificate.
Known for their warm hospitality and mouthwatering dishes, the owners and staff make every visit feel special. Treat yourself to a meal that’s as friendly as it is delicious!
Payment Options:
Etransfer: [email protected]
Cash
Cheque
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste of country comfort!
M&J’s Country Kitchen in beautiful Oliver has generously donated a $25 gift certificate.
Known for their warm hospitality and mouthwatering dishes, the owners and staff make every visit feel special. Treat yourself to a meal that’s as friendly as it is delicious!
Payment Options:
Etransfer: [email protected]
Cash
Cheque
Starting bid
Shoppers Drug Mart Osoyoos has generously donated a stunning gift basket valued at $300!
This luxurious collection is packed with beauty and self-care essentials, featuring premium Marcelle and Quo products, soothing body wash and lotion, chic earrings, and more. Plus, it includes a Life Brand LED Blue Light Facial Brush—perfect for elevating your skincare routine!
Whether you’re looking for the ultimate holiday gift or a way to pamper yourself, this basket has everything you need to feel fabulous.
Payment Options:
Etransfer: [email protected]
Cash
Cheque
Starting bid
The Osoyoos & District Arts Council is spreading holiday cheer with a generous donation—a $75 gift certificate to The Art Gallery Osoyoos!
This certificate is redeemable for beautiful merchandise and artwork at the gallery, giving you the chance to take home something truly unique and inspiring.
Perfect for a thoughtful holiday gift—or treat yourself to a piece of local art you’ll treasure!
Payment Options:
Etransfer: [email protected]
Cash
Cheque
Starting bid
The Osoyoos Quilters Guild has generously donated a stunning, handcrafted queen-size bed quilt!
This exquisite piece combines artistry and comfort, making it the perfect gift for the holiday season—or a cozy treat for yourself.
Wrap up in warmth and style with a quilt that’s as beautiful as it is snuggly.
Payment Options:
Etransfer: [email protected]
Cash
Cheque
Starting bid
Janet Uhlemann has generously donated a stunning handmade lap quilt measuring 42" x 46".
This beautifully crafted piece is perfect for adding warmth and charm to any space. Whether you gift it for the holidays or keep it for yourself, it’s ideal for cozying up with a cup of tea and a good book.
Payment Options:
Etransfer: [email protected]
Cash
Cheque
Starting bid
Home Hardware Osoyoos has generously donated a Honeywell Humidifier valued at $99.99!
Just in time for those dry winter months, this humidifier is perfect for creating a comfortable environment in your home—and your plants will love the extra humidity too!
Looking for a practical holiday gift? This is a smart choice!
Payment Options:
Etransfer: [email protected]
Cash
Cheque
Starting bid
3M Gel Wrist Rest for Keyboard and Mouse
Size: 25" (635 mm x 63.5 mm x 19 mm) | Valued at $39.99
This ergonomic gel wrist rest is designed for ultimate comfort, reducing strain while typing and using your mouse. Its soft gel cushioning provides a smooth, supportive surface—perfect for long hours at your desk!
Payment Options:
Etransfer: [email protected]
Cash
Cheque
Starting bid
Rise & Shine Coffee House in OK Falls has generously donated a $50 gift certificate.
Known for its warm, inviting atmosphere and friendly staff, Rise & Shine is the perfect spot to enjoy delicious coffee and fresh, flavorful food. Treat yourself or surprise someone special with this thoughtful gift!
Payment Options:
Etransfer: [email protected]
Cash
Cheque
Starting bid
Home Building Centre in Osoyoos has generously donated a Bionaire airbutler, valued at $129.99!
Improve your indoor air quality and breathe easier with this sleek, efficient purifier—perfect for creating a healthier home environment.
Payment Options:
Etransfer: [email protected]
Cash
Cheque
Starting bid
Jo-Ann Kasper from Mobile Foot Care has generously donated a $70 gift certificate!
Pamper yourself with this thoughtful gift or surprise someone special this holiday season.
Payment Options:
Etransfer: [email protected]
Cash
Cheque
Starting bid
The Bear, The Fish, The Root & The Berry at Spirit Ridge has generously donated a $100 gift certificate!
Treat someone special to an unforgettable dining experience, or keep it for yourself and enjoy a delicious meal in a stunning setting. Perfect for the holiday season!
Payment Options:
Etransfer: [email protected]
Cash
Cheque
Starting bid
South Okanagan Physiotherapy has generously donated a wonderful holiday gift: a gift certificate for any service of your choice (up to $150, redeemable at all locations) along with a cozy green hoodie.
This thoughtful donation is perfect for pampering yourself or surprising someone special this season. Give the gift of wellness and comfort!
Payment Options:
Etransfer: [email protected]
Cash
Cheque
Starting bid
Shoppers Drug Mart in Oliver has generously donated a pamper basket, valued at $75.
This indulgent gift includes soothing bath essentials, a soft loofah, and decadent chocolates—everything you need for a relaxing, cozy holiday treat.
Just in time for the perfect holiday present!
Payment Options:
Etransfer: [email protected]
Cash
Cheque
Starting bid
South Okanagan Physiotherapy has generously donated a wonderful holiday gift: a one-hour massage with Jacinda, valued at $105.
The perfect way to relax, recharge, and treat yourself or someone special this season.
Starting bid
South Okanagan Physiotherapy has generously donated a wonderful holiday gift: a one-hour massage with Jacinda, valued at $105.
The perfect way to relax, recharge, and treat yourself or someone special this season.
Starting bid
Common Threads Boutique in Osoyoos has generously donated a $75 Gift Certificate to help you find the perfect addition to your wardrobe.
This charming ladies’ clothing boutique offers stylish, high-quality pieces that make every outfit feel special.
Whether you’re treating yourself or surprising someone you love, this gift is a wonderful way to celebrate the season with fashion and flair!
Starting bid
Blue Barn has generously donated a fish bowl starter kit (valued at $100), includes a stylish nubios fish bowl and all the essentials to set up your own mini aquarium—just add fish!
Perfect for beginners or anyone looking to add a touch of serenity to their space.
Starting bid
This handcrafted quilted Owl Wall Hanging is a true piece of textile art. Carefully quilted with coordinating fabrics, it showcases a delightful owl design full of personality and warmth. The rich colours and intricate stitching make it a standout accent for any space. A wonderful gift for owl lovers or anyone who appreciates handmade craftsmanship.
Starting bid
Experience a fun family outing with an Oliver Theatre Family Pass! This pass provides admission for two adults and two children to any regular movie showing. It also includes two large popcorns and four small fountain drinks, making it the perfect all-in-one movie-night package. Whether you’re into action, animation, or heartwarming family films, the Oliver Theatre offers a cozy, classic movie experience right here in our community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!