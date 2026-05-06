Partage-Action de l'Ouest-de-l'Île/West-Island Community Shares

Hosted by

Partage-Action de l'Ouest-de-l'Île/West-Island Community Shares

About this event

Célébration Partage-Action

Centre Culturel de Pierrefonds <br>13850 Boul Gouin O

Montréal, QC H8Z 1X7, Canada

RSVP - Donors & Corporate Partners of Partage-Action
Free

Exclusive invitation. Non-transferable. Please contact Racha [email protected] for any additional tickets.

RSVP - Community Group Representative
Free

Exclusive invitation. Non-transferable.1 representative per community group.

RSVP - FDC & Partage-Action Board Members
Free

Exclusive invitation. Non-transferable. Please contact Racha [email protected] for any additional tickets.

RSVP - Elected officials
Free

Exclusive invitation. Non-transferable. Please contact Racha [email protected] for any additional tickets.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!