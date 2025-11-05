Central Christmas Party

This is for non-NSA students and extra adults.
This ticket is for students registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.
This is for the adult supervisors of the students registered with NorthStar for the 2025/26 school year.
This ticket is for preschoolers who do not have siblings registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, they will be able to attend.
This ticket is for additional people/students who are not registered with NSA. If space is available, they will be able to attend and will be invoiced $10 per person.
