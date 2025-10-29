Hosted by

Central Park Parent Council

About this event

Sales closed

Central Park Auction 2025

Pick-up location

100 Central Park Dr, Unionville, ON L3P 7G2, Canada

Kindergarten - Ms. Francis & Ms. Alagaratnam item
Kindergarten - Ms. Francis & Ms. Alagaratnam
$15

Starting bid

Rainbow Fish Pumpkin

Kindergarten - Ms. Potter & Ms. Lee item
Kindergarten - Ms. Potter & Ms. Lee
$15

Starting bid

Mr. Wraps-a-lot

Grade 1 - Ms. Recchia item
Grade 1 - Ms. Recchia item
Grade 1 - Ms. Recchia
$15

Starting bid

Goodbye Summer...Hello Fall!

Grade 1 - Mrs. Kobrick item
Grade 1 - Mrs. Kobrick
$15

Starting bid

K-POP DEMON HUNTERS - Derpy (Tiger) & Sussie (Magpie)

Grade 2 - Ms. Grigorakis item
Grade 2 - Ms. Grigorakis item
Grade 2 - Ms. Grigorakis
$15

Starting bid

If You Give A Mouse A Cookie

Grade 2 - Mrs. Mani item
Grade 2 - Mrs. Mani
$15

Starting bid

Pete the Pumpkin Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons

Grade 3 - Ms. Skrivanos item
Grade 3 - Ms. Skrivanos
$15

Starting bid

Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc.

Grade 3 - Mrs. Demirdji item
Grade 3 - Mrs. Demirdji item
Grade 3 - Mrs. Demirdji
$15

Starting bid

Mr. Six Seven

Grade 3 & 4 - Ms. Michael & Ms. Cheung item
Grade 3 & 4 - Ms. Michael & Ms. Cheung
$15

Starting bid

I Am Chucky

Grade 4 - Ms. Jarman & Ms. Liang item
Grade 4 - Ms. Jarman & Ms. Liang
$15

Starting bid

K-Pop Demon Hunter Derpy & Sussy Pumpkin

Grade 4 - Ms. Lee item
Grade 4 - Ms. Lee
$15

Starting bid

Harry Potter

Grade 5 - Ms. Cugno item
Grade 5 - Ms. Cugno item
Grade 5 - Ms. Cugno
$15

Starting bid

Blue Jays Themed with a spooky twist!

Grade 5 - Ms. Papapetrou item
Grade 5 - Ms. Papapetrou
$15

Starting bid

Ms. Papapetrou's & Charlie Brown's Pumpkin Patch (mini pumpkins NOT included, only the large pumpkin)

Grade 5/6 - Mr. Cohen item
Grade 5/6 - Mr. Cohen item
Grade 5/6 - Mr. Cohen
$15

Starting bid

This design was inspired by the popular collectible toy character "Labubu" from the 2015 series "The Monsters", created by Kasing Lung. 

Grade 6 - Mrs. Sharma item
Grade 6 - Mrs. Sharma item
Grade 6 - Mrs. Sharma
$15

Starting bid

The Forgotten Guest

Grade 6 - Ms. Wu item
Grade 6 - Ms. Wu
$15

Starting bid

Santa from your nightmare

Grade 7 - Ms. Stedman / Mr. MacFarlane item
Grade 7 - Ms. Stedman / Mr. MacFarlane
$15

Starting bid

The Aqrabuemelu (Scorpion-man of Mythology)

Grade 7 - Ms. Garg & Ms. Kim item
Grade 7 - Ms. Garg & Ms. Kim item
Grade 7 - Ms. Garg & Ms. Kim
$15

Starting bid

A Cauldron: Recipe for Disaster

Grade 7 - Ms. Fifield item
Grade 7 - Ms. Fifield item
Grade 7 - Ms. Fifield
$15

Starting bid

World Series Champions (fingers crossed)

Grade 8 - Ms. Lung item
Grade 8 - Ms. Lung item
Grade 8 - Ms. Lung
$15

Starting bid

Chompkin

Grade 8 - Ms. Qadir item
Grade 8 - Ms. Qadir
$15

Starting bid

The No-Lie Pumpkin Pie 

Grade 8 - Mr. Lam item
Grade 8 - Mr. Lam item
Grade 8 - Mr. Lam
$15

Starting bid

Coraline of the Other side

Grade 8 - Mr. Bilton item
Grade 8 - Mr. Bilton
$15

Starting bid

The Ghostly Arrival

Primary Community Class - Mrs. Itsou item
Primary Community Class - Mrs. Itsou item
Primary Community Class - Mrs. Itsou
$15

Starting bid

Friendship Potion

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!