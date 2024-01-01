2024 Big Bash presented by Harrison Pensa

Join us for Big Bash in Bloom presented by Harrison Pensa in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area for an evening of dreamy elegance, cocktails, and the celebration of the season.





Get your tickets today so you don't miss out on this longstanding, highly sought-after community event. Each ticket purchase includes a full dinner and open bar, great music, and, most importantly, will support our impactful mentoring programs.





EVENT DETAILS

Location: London Hunt & Country Club, 1431 Oxford St W, London





5:30 pm: cocktails, live music, passed canapes and lawn games

7:30 pm: dinner and program

9:00 pm: dance the night away





ATTIRE

Garden Party Chic

Women may wear a flowy floral gown, a skirt and blouse, or a jumpsuit in light and airy fabrics, such as cotton or linen. Men may wear khaki pants and a polo shirt, dress pants and a button-down shirt, or a suit and tie.

Opt for colours and patterns that reflect the garden setting, such as florals, pastels, or neutrals.

Accessorize with a hat or fascinator for a little extra flair



