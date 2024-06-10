Logo
Year-End Trip: Kardia Ninjas- Monday, June 10th 2024 with Bus Transportation

111 Sherwood Dr unit 29 building d, Brantford, ON N3T 6J9, Canada

The Grade 6 & 7 classes are going on a field trip to Kardia Ninjas on Monday, June 10th, 2024. 


Field trip information is here:

Departure: 11:00 am

Arrive Back at School: 2:15 pm

What to Wear: Gym Uniform 

Transportation: Students will be transported by Bus for this Trip.


Please select your tickets, and fill out the required information on the following screen. You will then be prompted to make payment via credit card. Please note, where it says "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use!" you can change that amount to $0.00. 


