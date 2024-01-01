MMN SEO Workshop

The McGill Marketing Network is excited to offer an exclusive SEO workshop open to all students from all faculties who are eager to enhance their digital marketing skills.



In this comprehensive session, participants will get the chance to learn from professionals about the intricacies of Search Engine Optimization, gaining insights into effective strategies for improving your online presence, and relevant careers in digital marketing fields.



Join us on November 27th from 6:00-7:30 in the Armstrong Building for a night of skill-building, networking, and refreshments. Dinner is provided!



Buy a ticket for a chance to win a 20$ Lola Rosa Gift Card