Landscape Oil Painting Workshop with Matt Watkins

Learn to paint ‘en plein air’ with this two-day workshop! Plein Air paintings are typically quick studies which capture the energy and atmosphere of the surrounding environment. We’ll be painting from life at various locations around the city, and we’ll be learning about materials, composition, and colour, as well as location specific considerations.





Matt Watkins is an experienced oil painter and instructor at the New Brunswick College of Craft and Design.





Landscape Oil Painting Workshop

July 6-7, 9am-4pm, outdoor locations in the Fredericton Area (weather permitting)

Cost $200 (materials not included)





Location information will be shared with all registered participants prior to July 6. Please be sure to include your phone number in the signup details.





Refund Policy: Any registrant who cancels their registration 10 or fewer days prior to the start date of the class/workshop will forfeit a $50 cancellation fee. The remainder of the registration cost will be refunded. No refunds will be issued once the program begins.