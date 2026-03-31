CFMA 2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A true standout in this year’s CFMA Silent Auction.
This brand new Larrivée DV-40 Mahogany acoustic guitar, generously donated by Larrivée Guitars, offers a rare opportunity to own a premium Canadian-built instrument known for its exceptional tone, balance, and craftsmanship.
Larrivée guitars are trusted by professional musicians worldwide for their clarity, projection, and playability. The DV-40 model is especially versatile — equally at home on stage, in the studio, or in an intimate acoustic setting.
Specifications:
Whether you’re a dedicated player or a collector, this is an instrument designed to inspire for years to come.
By bidding on this item, you’re not only investing in a beautiful instrument — you’re also supporting the Canadian Folk Music Awards and the artists and community that make this music thrive.
✨ Brand new instrument
🇨🇦 Donated by Larrivée Guitars
💰 Estimated retail value: $3,599 CAD
📍 Pickup in Calgary by appointment or shipping available within Canada (buyer pays shipping)
Starting bid
A poetic journey in words, music, and image
Step into a deeply personal pilgrimage.
This auction package features a copy of Camino by Peter Coffman — a reflective and visually stunning book inspired by the Camino de Santiago — accompanied by a selection of fine art photographic prints captured along the journey.
More than a book, Camino is an intimate meditation on travel, friendship, music, and loss. Created in collaboration with late Canadian musician Oliver Schroer, the project traces a journey that is both outward and inward — one that continues to resonate long after the final page.
Inside the book:
Included in this package:
Described as “ravishing” and “a gift to be treasured,” this collection offers a rare opportunity to experience a uniquely Canadian artistic collaboration that bridges music, literature, and visual art.
Perfect for lovers of folk music, photography, and stories that explore the deeper meaning of the journey.
📍 Pickup in Calgary by appointment or shipping available within Canada (buyer pays shipping)
Starting bid
A deep dive into a boundary-pushing Canadian folk legacy
This special collection brings together seven albums by Oliver Schroer, one of Canada’s most innovative and influential fiddlers and composers.
More than a performer, Schroer was a true musical explorer — blending traditional Canadian roots with jazz, Balkan, Scandinavian, and global influences to create a sound that was entirely his own.
This package holds particular meaning within the Canadian Folk Music Awards community: The CFMA Oliver Schroer Pushing the Boundaries Award is named in his honour — recognizing artists who, like Schroer, expand the possibilities of folk music.
Included in this collection are recordings that span the breadth of his work, from intimate solo explorations to richly layered ensemble recordings — including Hymns and Hers, which received the CFMA award following his passing.
Whether you’re discovering his music for the first time or deepening an existing appreciation, this set offers a rare opportunity to experience the full scope of an artist whose influence continues to shape Canadian folk today.
Perfect for collectors, musicians, and listeners drawn to adventurous, genre-defying music.
📀 Includes 7 CDs by Oliver Schroer
📍 Pickup in Calgary by appointment or shipping available within Canada (buyer pays shipping)
Starting bid
Strategy, growth, and clarity for your next step
Take your music project to the next level with a one-on-one consultation from InTempo Musique, a Québec-based artist management and consulting company supporting independent artists and music professionals since 2016.
This personalized session is designed to meet you where you are — whether you’re emerging or established — and provide clear, actionable guidance to move your career forward.
Led by a team deeply embedded in today’s music industry, InTempo Musique offers expertise across:
Whether you’re preparing a release, refining your direction, or looking to better understand how the industry works, this consultation will give you practical tools and insights you can apply right away.
✨ Consultation offered in French or English
💰 Estimated value: $150 + tax
📍 Conducted online (details to be arranged with InTempo Musique)
By bidding on this item, you’re investing in your own development — while supporting the Canadian Folk Music Awards and the artists who make this community thrive.
Starting bid
Professional sound, custom-like fit • Made in Canada
Upgrade your sound with a pair of Unity Dynamic in-ear monitors from Plunge Audio — designed for musicians, performers, and serious listeners who want clarity, depth, and a more immersive connection to their music.
Made in Canada, these IEMs combine a powerful dynamic driver with Plunge Audio’s signature open design to deliver rich low end, clear mids, and detailed highs — whether you’re on stage, in the studio, or listening at home.
Designed for comfort and performance, the Unity Dynamic features a patented shell shape that provides a secure, custom-like fit — helping you hear more clearly while reducing fatigue and outside noise.
Key features:
Whether you’re performing live or refining your sound in rehearsal, these monitors offer a reliable, professional listening experience that brings your music to life.
✨ Includes 2 Unity Dynamic in-ear monitors
🇨🇦 Made in Canada by Plunge Audio
💰 Estimated retail value: $379 each ($758 total)
📍 Pickup in Calgary by appointment or shipping available within Canada (buyer pays shipping)
Starting bid
Improve your tone instantly — no electronics required
Bring out the best in your acoustic guitar with the Rezacore Professional Series II by Sound Scientific — an innovative, Canadian-made sound enhancement device designed to improve clarity, resonance, and overall tonal balance.
This passive insert fits directly into your guitar’s sound hole, requiring no cables, batteries, or permanent modifications. Simply install it and experience a richer, more focused sound — whether you’re practicing at home, recording, or performing live.
Designed for players at every level, the Rezacore helps your instrument sound fuller, more balanced, and more responsive, enhancing everything from subtle fingerstyle to full strumming.
Key benefits:
Used by both emerging and professional musicians, the Rezacore is a simple way to make your guitar sound and feel like a higher-end instrument.
✨ Professional Series II model
🇨🇦 Made in Canada by Sound Scientific
💰 Estimated value: $229+ CAD
📍 Pickup in Calgary by appointment or shipping available within Canada (buyer pays shipping)
Starting bid
A special opportunity for fans of Canadian folk music. This item features a copy of Stan Rogers: Songs of a Lifetime, a beautifully produced 175-page songbook celebrating one of Canada’s most beloved folk artists.
Donated by Ariel Rogers, Stan Rogers’ widow, this copy is personally signed by Ariel, making it a meaningful and collectible piece connected directly to Stan’s legacy.
Inside, you’ll find:
This collection brings together the songs that have shaped Canadian folk music for generations — including classics like Northwest Passage and Barrett’s Privateers — and offers a deeper connection to the stories behind them.
Whether you’re a musician, a longtime listener, or someone who simply values the legacy of Canadian folk, this is a rare and personal piece to add to your collection.
✨ Signed by Ariel Rogers
📍 Pickup in Calgary by appointment or shipping available within Canada (buyer pays shipping)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!