CFMA 2026 Silent Auction

A true standout in this year’s CFMA Silent Auction.

This brand new Larrivée DV-40 Mahogany acoustic guitar, generously donated by Larrivée Guitars, offers a rare opportunity to own a premium Canadian-built instrument known for its exceptional tone, balance, and craftsmanship.





Larrivée guitars are trusted by professional musicians worldwide for their clarity, projection, and playability. The DV-40 model is especially versatile — equally at home on stage, in the studio, or in an intimate acoustic setting.





Specifications:

African Khaya mahogany back & sides

Sitka spruce top (British Columbia)

European alpine spruce bracing

African ebony fingerboard & bridge

Whether you’re a dedicated player or a collector, this is an instrument designed to inspire for years to come.

By bidding on this item, you’re not only investing in a beautiful instrument — you’re also supporting the Canadian Folk Music Awards and the artists and community that make this music thrive.





✨ Brand new instrument

🇨🇦 Donated by Larrivée Guitars

💰 Estimated retail value: $3,599 CAD

📍 Pickup in Calgary by appointment or shipping available within Canada (buyer pays shipping)