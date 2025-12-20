CONFRÉRIE DE LA CHAÎNE DES RÔTISSEURS, VANCOUVER BAILLIAGE

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CONFRÉRIE DE LA CHAÎNE DES RÔTISSEURS, VANCOUVER BAILLIAGE

About the memberships

Chaîne des Rôtisseurs (Vancouver Bailliage) Membership Renewal

Regular Chaîne member
$368.75

Valid until June 5, 2027

Comprises national fee, local fee, and GST

Spousal Chaîne member
$258.75

Valid until June 5, 2027

Comprises spousal fee, local fee and GST

Regular Member & OM
$418.75

Valid until June 5, 2027

Comprises national fee, local fee, OM and GST

Spousal Member & OM
$308.75

Valid until June 5, 2027

Comprises spousal rate, local fee, OM and GST

Under age 35 rate
$182.50

Valid until June 5, 2027

Comprises under-35 rate, local fee and GST

Under age 35 & OM
$232.50

Valid until June 5, 2027

Comprises under-35 rate, local fee, OM and GST

Senior Member Rate
$160

Valid until June 5, 2027

Comprises 20 years membership and over age 75

Senior Member with OM
$210

Valid until June 5, 2027

Comprises Senior rate plus OM

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