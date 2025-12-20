Chaîne des Rôtisseurs (Vancouver Bailliage) Membership Renewal

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About the memberships
Valid until June 5, 2027
Comprises national fee, local fee, and GST
Valid until June 5, 2027
Comprises spousal fee, local fee and GST
Valid until June 5, 2027
Comprises national fee, local fee, OM and GST
Valid until June 5, 2027
Comprises spousal rate, local fee, OM and GST
Valid until June 5, 2027
Comprises under-35 rate, local fee and GST
Valid until June 5, 2027
Comprises under-35 rate, local fee, OM and GST
Valid until June 5, 2027
Comprises 20 years membership and over age 75
Valid until June 5, 2027
Comprises Senior rate plus OM
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