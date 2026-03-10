Challenger ALL-STAR SERIES DAY

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About this event
Help make the kids' memories of this day be good ones.
Need for shuttle bus as parking at field is not sufficient.
Yep they get pizza to make their day great.
Goes with the pizza to have a lunch that is complete.
donate what you can and we will put it to work benefiting the kids.
Everyone gets a medal as a memento of the event
Have a store that can provide snacks? Want to drive customers to your store with a coupon?
We will need four portable toilets as additional to the on-site toilets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!