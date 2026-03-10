Hosted by

Mission Sports Council

About this event

Challenger ALL-STAR SERIES DAY

8092 Oyama St

Mission 1, BC V4S 1E4, Canada

Balloon Artist
$600

Help make the kids' memories of this day be good ones.

Shuttle Bus Sponsor
$1,000

Need for shuttle bus as parking at field is not sufficient.

Pizza Sponsor
$1,750

Yep they get pizza to make their day great.

Chips and Water
$600

Goes with the pizza to have a lunch that is complete.

Day of Sponsor
Pay what you can

donate what you can and we will put it to work benefiting the kids.

Medals Sponsor
$2,700

Everyone gets a medal as a memento of the event


Gift In Kind
Pay what you can

Have a store that can provide snacks? Want to drive customers to your store with a coupon?

Portable Toilet Rentals
$1,000

We will need four portable toilets as additional to the on-site toilets.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!