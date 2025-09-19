Champions For Mental Health 2026

Hosted by
Tax Deductible Receipt will be given
This package includes:
• Logo Recognition on the PowerPoint Presentation at the event
• Logo Recognition on the Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan Website
• Recognition of your Company with Table Signage at your Sponsored Table
• Recognition in the Community Event Program as a Valued Sponsor of the Event
• A table of 8 at our event.
This package includes:
• Recognition by the MC during the event.
• Logo Recognition on the PowerPoint Presentation at the event.
• Logo Recognition on the Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan Website.
• Recognition of your Company with Table Signage at your Sponsored Table.
• Recognition in the Community Event Program as a Valued Sponsor of the Event.
• A complimentary table of 8 at our event.
This package includes:
•Recognition by the MC during the event.
• Logo Recognition on the PowerPoint Presentation at the event.
• Logo Recognition on the Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan Website.
• Recognition of your Company with Table Signage at your Sponsored Table.
• Recognition in the Community Event Program as a Valued Sponsor of the Event.
•1 Complimentary Table of 8 at the Event
This package includes:
•Recognition by the MC during the event.
• Logo Recognition on the PowerPoint Presentation at the event.
• Logo Recognition on the Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan Website.
• Recognition of your Company with Table Signage at your Sponsored Table.
• Recognition in the Community Event Program as a Valued Sponsor of the Event.
•1 Complimentary Table of 10 at the Event
This package includes:
•Verbal Recognition of Platinum Sponsor throughout the evening
• Logo Recognition on the PowerPoint Presentation at the event.
• Logo Recognition on the Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan Website.
• Recognition of your Company with Table Signage at your Sponsored Table.
• Recognition in the Community Event Program as a Valued Sponsor of the Event.
•1 Complimentary Table of 10 at the Event
This package includes:
•Verbal Recognition of Presenting Sponsor throughout the evening
• Logo Recognition on the PowerPoint Presentation at the event.
• Logo Recognition on the Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan Website.
• Recognition of your Company with Table Signage at your Sponsored Table.
• Recognition in the Community Event Program as a Valued Sponsor of the Event.
•On stage speaking opportunity
•1 Complimentary Table of 10 at the Event
