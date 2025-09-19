Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan

Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan

About this event

Champions For Mental Health 2026

1919 Saskatchewan Dr

Regina, SK S4P 2B4, Canada

General Admission
$175

Tax Deductible Receipt will be given

Corporate Table of 8
$1,650
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This package includes:

• Logo Recognition on the PowerPoint Presentation at the event

• Logo Recognition on the Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan Website

• Recognition of your Company with Table Signage at your Sponsored Table

• Recognition in the Community Event Program as a Valued Sponsor of the Event

• A table of 8 at our event.

Bronze Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This package includes:

• Recognition by the MC during the event.

• Logo Recognition on the PowerPoint Presentation at the event.

• Logo Recognition on the Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan Website.

• Recognition of your Company with Table Signage at your Sponsored Table.

• Recognition in the Community Event Program as a Valued Sponsor of the Event.

• A complimentary table of 8 at our event.



Silver Sponsorship
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This package includes:


•Recognition by the MC during the event.

• Logo Recognition on the PowerPoint Presentation at the event.

• Logo Recognition on the Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan Website.

• Recognition of your Company with Table Signage at your Sponsored Table.

• Recognition in the Community Event Program as a Valued Sponsor of the Event.


•1 Complimentary Table of 8 at the Event




Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This package includes:


•Recognition by the MC during the event.

• Logo Recognition on the PowerPoint Presentation at the event.

• Logo Recognition on the Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan Website.

• Recognition of your Company with Table Signage at your Sponsored Table.

• Recognition in the Community Event Program as a Valued Sponsor of the Event.


•1 Complimentary Table of 10 at the Event





Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This package includes:


•Verbal Recognition of Platinum Sponsor throughout the evening


• Logo Recognition on the PowerPoint Presentation at the event.

• Logo Recognition on the Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan Website.

• Recognition of your Company with Table Signage at your Sponsored Table.

• Recognition in the Community Event Program as a Valued Sponsor of the Event.


•1 Complimentary Table of 10 at the Event



Presenting Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This package includes:


•Verbal Recognition of Presenting Sponsor throughout the evening


• Logo Recognition on the PowerPoint Presentation at the event.

• Logo Recognition on the Schizophrenia Society of Saskatchewan Website.

• Recognition of your Company with Table Signage at your Sponsored Table.

• Recognition in the Community Event Program as a Valued Sponsor of the Event.


•On stage speaking opportunity


•1 Complimentary Table of 10 at the Event



