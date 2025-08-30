Champions Board

Supports one participant for 9 weeks in our programs, providing mentorship, resources, and life-changing opportunities
Supports one Black entrepreneur from idea to action through four weeks of training, mentorship, and networks that last a lifetime
Connect one young person with a mentor for five months of encouragement, guidance, and real-world advice that inspires growth and confidence
Cover nutritious meals for 2 youth during after-school sessions, ensuring they have the energy and focus to learn and thrive
Provide essential supplies and resources for youth in after-school sessions, helping them stay engaged and prepared to succeed.
