Help for the best

Receive a flower seed card, nine $5 discount vouchers for any purchase of $20 or more in the Museum store, 1 lifetime membership*, an invitation to the last presentation of Terra Mutantès, an invitation to the opening of the new exhibition, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Museum. * Individual or family lifetime membership (2 children up to 18 years old)

Receive a flower seed card, nine $5 discount vouchers for any purchase of $20 or more in the Museum store, 1 lifetime membership*, an invitation to the last presentation of Terra Mutantès, an invitation to the opening of the new exhibition, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Museum. * Individual or family lifetime membership (2 children up to 18 years old)

More details...