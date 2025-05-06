Help for the best

Receive a flower seed card and an annual membership for 1 adult.
Receive a flower seed card and an annual membership for 1 adult.
Poplar
$50
Receive a flower seed card, one $5 discount voucher for any purchase of $20 or more in the Museum's shop, and a family pass.
Receive a flower seed card, one $5 discount voucher for any purchase of $20 or more in the Museum's shop, and a family pass.
Pine
$75
Receive a flower seed card, two $5 discount vouchers for any purchase of $20 or more in the Museum's shop, and a family annual membership.
Receive a flower seed card, two $5 discount vouchers for any purchase of $20 or more in the Museum's shop, and a family annual membership.
Elm
$100
Receive a flower seed card, three $5 discount vouchers for any purchase of $20 or more in the Museum's shop, and an annual membership for 1 adult.
Receive a flower seed card, three $5 discount vouchers for any purchase of $20 or more in the Museum's shop, and an annual membership for 1 adult.
Ash
$250
Receive a flower seed card, five $5 discount vouchers for any purchase of $20 or more in the Museum store, 1 annual family membership, and an invitation to the last presentation of Terra Mutantès.
Receive a flower seed card, five $5 discount vouchers for any purchase of $20 or more in the Museum store, 1 annual family membership, and an invitation to the last presentation of Terra Mutantès.
Oak
$500
Receive a flower seed card, six $5 discount vouchers for any purchase of $20 or more in the Museum store, 1 family membership for two years, an invitation to the last presentation of Terra Mutantès, and an invitation to the opening of the new exhibition.
Receive a flower seed card, six $5 discount vouchers for any purchase of $20 or more in the Museum store, 1 family membership for two years, an invitation to the last presentation of Terra Mutantès, and an invitation to the opening of the new exhibition.
Maple
$1,000
Receive a flower seed card, nine $5 discount vouchers for any purchase of $20 or more in the Museum store, 1 lifetime membership*, an invitation to the last presentation of Terra Mutantès, an invitation to the opening of the new exhibition, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Museum. * Individual or family lifetime membership (2 children up to 18 years old)
Receive a flower seed card, nine $5 discount vouchers for any purchase of $20 or more in the Museum store, 1 lifetime membership*, an invitation to the last presentation of Terra Mutantès, an invitation to the opening of the new exhibition, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Museum. * Individual or family lifetime membership (2 children up to 18 years old)
Add a donation for Musée de la nature et des sciences de Sherbrooke
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!