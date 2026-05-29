CHANGING LIVES THROUGH HORSES FOUNDATION

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CHANGING LIVES THROUGH HORSES FOUNDATION

About this raffle

CHANGING LIVES THROUGH HORSES FOUNDATION's Annual Raffle 2026

🐎 Saddle Up With the Mayor 🐎
$20

Enter for your chance to win an unforgettable afternoon horseback riding experience with the Mayor of Sturgeon County, Alanna Hnatiw!

 

Enjoy an inspiring afternoon at the ranch featuring:

✨ A guided horseback riding experience

✨ Connection and conversation

✨ Light refreshments & snacks

✨ A unique opportunity to collaborate, connect, and enjoy the outdoors

🐎 Saddle Up With the Mayor 🐎
$50

Enter for your chance to win an unforgettable afternoon horseback riding experience with the Mayor of Sturgeon County, Alanna Hnatiw!

 

Enjoy an inspiring afternoon at the ranch featuring:

✨ A guided horseback riding experience

✨ Connection and conversation

✨ Light refreshments & snacks

✨ A unique opportunity to collaborate, connect, and enjoy the outdoors

Add a donation for CHANGING LIVES THROUGH HORSES FOUNDATION

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