CHANGING LIVES THROUGH HORSES FOUNDATION's Annual Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Enter for your chance to win an unforgettable afternoon horseback riding experience with the Mayor of Sturgeon County, Alanna Hnatiw!
Enjoy an inspiring afternoon at the ranch featuring:
✨ A guided horseback riding experience
✨ Connection and conversation
✨ Light refreshments & snacks
✨ A unique opportunity to collaborate, connect, and enjoy the outdoors
Enter for your chance to win an unforgettable afternoon horseback riding experience with the Mayor of Sturgeon County, Alanna Hnatiw!
Enjoy an inspiring afternoon at the ranch featuring:
✨ A guided horseback riding experience
✨ Connection and conversation
✨ Light refreshments & snacks
✨ A unique opportunity to collaborate, connect, and enjoy the outdoors
$
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