Charity Art Auction – Heavy Hues, Together in Colour | Sunday, May 31th | Toronto | Plus Live Music & Mocktails

Choose this option if you’re able to offer financial support. Your $25 Supporter Ticket includes full general admission plus a direct contribution toward remaining event costs and future RWOB community programs, while still enabling us to keep entry free for those who need it.





This ticket comes with a complimentary art piece selected from our vendor category and 2 free mocktails of choice.





Booking this ticket does not automatically enroll you as an RWOB member.





If you’d like access to our free digital resources, webinars, support spaces, entrepreneurship programming, and updates about the May 2026 event, please also register separately at https://recoverywithoutborders.org and explore the OpenRecovery app at https://recoveryiq.openrecovery.com/go/8732c1b1.



