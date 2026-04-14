Charity Art Auction – Heavy Hues, Together in Colour | Sunday, May 31th | Toronto | Plus Live Music & Mocktails

About this event
This free ticket reserves your spot at “Charity Art Auction – Heavy Hues, Together in Colour” on Sunday, April 26, 2026 (12:00–6:00 PM, 32 Cranfield Rd, East York, Toronto). You’ll have access to the charity art auction, live music, curated thrift, and vendor market in a substance‑free, recovery‑friendly space.
After booking, you’re welcome—but not required—to visit https://recoverywithoutborders.org to register as a free RWOB member and receive ongoing resources, forum/webinar invitations, updates about our May entrepreneurship event, and a link to try the OpenRecovery app.
Ticket reservation and membership signup are separate steps.
Choose this option if you’re able to offer financial support. Your $25 Supporter Ticket includes full general admission plus a direct contribution toward remaining event costs and future RWOB community programs, while still enabling us to keep entry free for those who need it.
This ticket comes with a complimentary art piece selected from our vendor category and 2 free mocktails of choice.
Booking this ticket does not automatically enroll you as an RWOB member.
If you’d like access to our free digital resources, webinars, support spaces, entrepreneurship programming, and updates about the May 2026 event, please also register separately at https://recoverywithoutborders.org and explore the OpenRecovery app at https://recoveryiq.openrecovery.com/go/8732c1b1.
This flexible ticket is for anyone who wants to contribute a small amount—or needs to attend for free.
Enter whatever works for you and enjoy full access to the charity art auction, live music, curated thrift, and vendor market on Sunday, April 26, 2026 (12:00–6:00 PM, 32 Cranfield Rd, East York, Toronto). Your contribution, if you’re able to make one, helps us keep events low‑barrier for others in the community.
This ticket comes with a complimentary art piece selected from our vendor category and 1 free mocktails of choice.
Reserving this ticket does not automatically register you as a member of Recovery Without Borders.
If you’d like ongoing access to free resources (webinars, support spaces, entrepreneurship programming), updates on our May 2026 “Pathways to Income” event, and a link to the OpenRecovery app, please also sign up separately as a free RWOB member at https://recoverywithoutborders.org and explore the app at https://recoveryiq.openrecovery.com/go/8732c1b1.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!