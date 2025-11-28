Hands for Humanity

Hosted by

Hands for Humanity

About this event

Charity Dip

Cadboro Bay

Victoria, BC V8N 4G3, Canada

I'M DIPPING!
Free

Woohoo - I'll take the plunge!

Pledge a Dipper
$5

A dip in December? No thanks! I'd like to pledge for a brave soul to dip. $5 minimum pledge per dipper.

Hero Donation
$10

I want to directly support this cause, whether somebody freezes or not.



$10 can buy a new outfit, 5 pairs of slides, or 25 meals for a child in need.

$37 can purchase a 25kg sack of rice, making 250+ portions.

$45 will afford an 8-12 month old goat given to a family in need.

$75 will cover a semester of school fees in the DRC.

Add a donation for Hands for Humanity

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!