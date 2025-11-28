Charity Dip

I want to directly support this cause, whether somebody freezes or not.









$10 can buy a new outfit, 5 pairs of slides, or 25 meals for a child in need.



$37 can purchase a 25kg sack of rice, making 250+ portions.



$45 will afford an 8-12 month old goat given to a family in need.



$75 will cover a semester of school fees in the DRC.