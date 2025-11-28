Charity Dip

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About this event
Woohoo - I'll take the plunge!
A dip in December? No thanks! I'd like to pledge for a brave soul to dip. $5 minimum pledge per dipper.
I want to directly support this cause, whether somebody freezes or not.
$10 can buy a new outfit, 5 pairs of slides, or 25 meals for a child in need.
$37 can purchase a 25kg sack of rice, making 250+ portions.
$45 will afford an 8-12 month old goat given to a family in need.
$75 will cover a semester of school fees in the DRC.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!