Charity Golf Classic Silent Auction

Starting bid
Increments of $25.00 - Valued at $1,080.00.
Get the results you want from one of our highly educated Personal Trainers.
When you train with a GoodLife Personal Trainer you are getting a best-in-class experience that will inspire, educate, and deliver results. www.goodlifefitness.com/
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $130
Stormteck
Women's Juneau Knit Hoody Size M
Starting bid
Increments - $15 - Value $250
This prize is for either the Old Course which is minutes from downtown Halifax or the new course which is located about 35 km north of Halifax in Fall River beside Kinsac Lake -
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $150
Stormteck Women's Warrior Training Jacket and Stormteck
Women's Warrior Training Pants Size Size Small
Starting bid
Increment of $20 Value $180
Cellar Events Inc. is Atlantic Canada’s premier premium beverage events company, founded by Shevaghn Darcy. We specialize in creating luxury lifestyle experiences that bring together the best in wine, food, and culture.
Wine Fair Halifax, now in its second year, showcases 50+ local and international wineries, curated culinary experiences, and exclusive lifestyle activations—while supporting our community, including this year’s charity partner, the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia.
Note: These two tickets are for the afternoon session and cannot be exchanged or refunded. https://www.winefairhalifax.com/
Starting bid
Increments $20 - Value - $500 -
4 Green fees and 2 carts.
River Oaks Golf Club is the perfect place for golfers of all skill levels to practice and enjoy the game.
Our 18 hole course is nestled in the rolling hills of Musquodoboit Valley, providing the perfect backdrop for a day on the links.
Starting bid
Increments $15 - Value $200
A bustling one-room restaurant with a comfy bar in Halifax. Seasonal menus include P.E.I. Blue Dot rib eye steak, local seafood, and seasonal vegetables
Starting bid
Increments $25 - Value $300
A round of golf for 2 at the beautiful Algonquin Golf Course - located at 184 Adolphus Street, St. Andrews, New Brunswick E5B 1T7
You will experience the breathtaking beauty where spectacular golf meets incredible ocean vistas. www.algonquinresort.com
Starting bid
Increments $10 - Value $237
Bend Beauty Gift Package includes - 1x RENEW + PROTECT, 1x MARINE COLLEGEN + CO-FACTORS, 1X GUT GLOW, 1x INNER GLOW (newest product) - www.bendbeauty.com/
Starting bid
Increments $10 - Value $90
Brookfield Golf & Country Club is an 18 hole par 70 course located off Highway 102 at exit 12.
We are only 50 minutes north of Halifax and 10 minutes south of Truro - www.brookfieldgolf.com/
Starting bid
Increments $10 - Value $100
Gift card - This experience goes beyond the spa services we offer. It’s about slowing down, relaxing and connecting with friends – or colleagues – in an intimate, inviting atmosphere. - www.thewinespa.ca
Starting bid
Increments $10 - Value $105
Children's Books -Woozles Book Store - A place for and about children - https://woozles.com
Starting bid
Increments $10 - Value $90
Teen Books -Woozles Book Store
A place for and about children - https://woozles.com
Starting bid
Increments $20- Value $400 - Located in the heart of Dartmouth and minutes from downtown Halifax gives Brightwood the unique ability to be both an oasis and close to the city.
Starting bid
Increments $10 - Value $100
More than 35 Years of improving the health of Canadians - https://shoppopeyes.com/
Starting bid
Increments $10- Value $131
Down a dirt road, resting above the solitude of the shores of the Bay of Fundy, Saltair Nordic Spa & Wellness combines an authentic Nordic experience with the best Nova Scotia has to offer, whole-heartedly aligning with the natural elements of the Annapolis Valley’s North Mountain and the changing tides of the world-famous Bay. https://www.saltairnordic.ca/
Starting bid
Increments $10- Value $85
Spade Mashie provides an accessible and affordable off course destination for passionate golfers and golf enthusiasts. We provide an environment where you can gather, learn, improve, compete and have fun.- https://spademashie.com/
Starting bid
Increments $10- Value $85
Starting bid
Increments $10- Value $100
At Imagine Salon and Spa, we are dedicated to providing the latest and most effective treatments to enhance your beauty and well-being - https://imaginesalonspa.ca/
Starting bid
Increments $10- Value $138
Your new go-to modern hoop earrings. The chunky U-Link shape and endless surface of shine make for an ultra wearable pair. They work with everything in your closet - https://jenny-bird.ca/
Starting bid
Increments $15- Value $178
This chunky chain bracelet boasts crisp, faceted links with an integrated, elevated closure. Available in two sizes and finished in high-polish gold - https://jenny-bird.ca/
Starting bid
Increments $20- Value $350
Gift card for Vroomcrew Mobile Detailing Halifax Trusted, professional, & friendly mobile auto detailing with over 5 years in business.
They come to you - https://www.vroomcrew.com/home
Starting bid
Increments $10- Value $110 - Join us aboard Halifax’s signature ship, the Tall Ship Silva, for local, live music and to see the sights, city, and coastline, from a unique perspective. While on board our historic, three-masted schooner, you’ll see some of Halifax’s most well-known landmarks including Georges Island National Historic Site, the Historic Properties, the vibrant waterfront, and the scenic Northwest Arm
www.ambassatours.com/tours-experiences/tall-ship-silva-sailing-cruise
Starting bid
Increments $15- Value $220
Enjoy a cozy, farm-to-table dining experience with a 7-course, family-style menu made from fresh, local ingredients. Each dish is crafted to highlight seasonal flavours, perfect for sharing with loved ones
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $90
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $75 Soft Shell Jacket Size M
Starting bid
Increments $10- Value $50 - We are proud to be at the forefront of the hair restoration industry, offering the very best in-patient care and proven hair treatment options. Choose our medispa and hair salon for a one-stop destination in Dartmouth and Halifax. We can provide all your aesthetic needs, from injectables and laser treatments, to hair restoration and advanced scalp care —all under one roof https://www.ultrahairsolutions.ca/
Starting bid
Increments $10- Value $80 - Napoleon 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Dimensions: 14" diameter, Cooking Surface: 150 sq. inches, Porcelain-coated steel material, Adjustable air vents for temperature control, Cool-touch handle for easy carrying https://kent.ca/en/napoleon-14-portable-charcoal-grill-1487324
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $75
Coal Harbour Women's Lined Soft Shell Jacket Size XL
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $150+ depending on the show- The Neptune Theatre is the largest professional theatre company in Atlantic Canada with a capacity of 458 and is located in downtown Halifax, Nova Scotia
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $140
A gift bag from Classy cards includes, a cozy sweatshirt, tote bag, lunch bag, fridge magnets, 3 bottles of Hot sauce, and a notepad and more. https://classycards.ca/
Starting bid
Increment of $20 Value $350 -Pitchside Table for 4 Halifax Tides- also included 4 scarf and 4 booklet "Tides Nation"
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $120
Grosche Insulated Mug, $50 Gift card from Dinas Treats and 2 x $10 Gift cards from Tim Hortons
@Dina.Treats
Starting bid
Starting bid
Increment of $20 Value $300
Fully renovated and designed to provide a refined 4 star experience in central Halifax location. The Atlantica Hotel Halifax has an on-site restaurant (Cannery Kitchen & Social), indoor pool, fitness center, underground parking (at a surcharge), free WIFI and various meeting rooms to host any event www.atlanticahotelhalifax.com/
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $50
Come enjoy a wide selection of craft beer, wine, burgers, wings, pasta, desserts takeout options, and more at The Millstone Public House. 4 locations
Starting bid
Increment of $20 Value $350
A hands on private cooking class Chef Garrin.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Increment of $5 Value $50
Men's Coal Harbour sport shirt - Blue - Size Medium
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $100
Parkside Pub and Smokehouse 4 x $25 Gift Cards
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $90 Starbucks, Insulated mug Value $42, $25 Gift Card, and coffee mug warmer value S25.
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $100
Youth Stormteck Jacket - Size Large
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $100
North End Lined Soft Shelled Jacket - Size Youth Large
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $120
All-Weather Hat is a perfect companion for anyone who loves to go play outside. With Schoeller 3x dry fabric C-Change membrane to control temperature and non glare under brim, this hat is great for water sports with an adjustable reflective wind cord.
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $100
Local specialized items, with a combination of flavours for all your snacking needs.
www.instagram.com/reel/DL21zctJvPH/...
/and a $25 Gift card to Apartment 3
https://apt3coffee.com/
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $90
Proudly Local. Made in Atlantic Canada
www.burningflame.ca and Tim's Insulated cup and 2 x $10.00 Gift cards
Starting bid
Increment of $20 Value $200
Cleveland Putter - Part of the Huntington Beach Collection - 33 inches - Right hand
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $60 - 12 Titleist Golf ball and 2 Gloves for a LEFT HANDED golfer
Starting bid
Increment of $10 Value $80 - Taylormade RBZ Yellow Balls and Umbrella
Starting bid
Increments $10 - Value $75 - Lunchbox, hat, shirt and more - Canada’s Leader in Environmental Services - https://inflector.ca/
