Charity Golf Classic Silent Auction

One (1) year membership to Goodlife Fitness item
One (1) year membership to Goodlife Fitness
$100

Starting bid

Increments of $25.00 - Valued at $1,080.00.

Get the results you want from one of our highly educated Personal Trainers.

When you train with a GoodLife Personal Trainer you are getting a best-in-class experience that will inspire, educate, and deliver results. www.goodlifefitness.com/

Stormteck Knit Hoody item
Stormteck Knit Hoody
$25

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $130

Stormteck

Women's Juneau Knit Hoody Size M

A twosome of Green Fees with Golf Cart at New or Old Ashburn item
A twosome of Green Fees with Golf Cart at New or Old Ashburn
$50

Starting bid

Increments - $15 - Value $250

This prize is for either the Old Course which is minutes from downtown Halifax or the new course which is located about 35 km north of Halifax in Fall River beside Kinsac Lake -

https://ashburngolfclub.com/

Red Women's Jacket and Pants
$40

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $150

Stormteck Women's Warrior Training Jacket and Stormteck
Women's Warrior Training Pants Size Size Small

2 Tickets to Wine Fair Halifax item
2 Tickets to Wine Fair Halifax
$40

Starting bid

Increment of $20 Value $180

Cellar Events Inc. is Atlantic Canada’s premier premium beverage events company, founded by Shevaghn Darcy. We specialize in creating luxury lifestyle experiences that bring together the best in wine, food, and culture.

Wine Fair Halifax, now in its second year, showcases 50+ local and international wineries, curated culinary experiences, and exclusive lifestyle activations—while supporting our community, including this year’s charity partner, the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia.

Note: These two tickets are for the afternoon session and cannot be exchanged or refunded. https://www.winefairhalifax.com/

River Oaks Golf Club 4 green fees and 2 carts item
River Oaks Golf Club 4 green fees and 2 carts
$75

Starting bid

Increments $20 - Value - $500 -

4 Green fees and 2 carts.

River Oaks Golf Club is the perfect place for golfers of all skill levels to practice and enjoy the game.

Our 18 hole course is nestled in the rolling hills of Musquodoboit Valley, providing the perfect backdrop for a day on the links.

www.riveroaksgolfclub.org/

$200.00 Gift Card - Edna Restaurant item
$200.00 Gift Card - Edna Restaurant
$50

Starting bid

Increments $15 - Value $200

A bustling one-room restaurant with a comfy bar in Halifax. Seasonal menus include P.E.I. Blue Dot rib eye steak, local seafood, and seasonal vegetables

www.ednarestaurant.com/

Algonquin Golf Course - A Round of Golf for Two! item
Algonquin Golf Course - A Round of Golf for Two!
$50

Starting bid

Increments $25 - Value $300

A round of golf for 2 at the beautiful Algonquin Golf Course - located at 184 Adolphus Street, St. Andrews, New Brunswick E5B 1T7

You will experience the breathtaking beauty where spectacular golf meets incredible ocean vistas. www.algonquinresort.com

Bend Beauty Gift Package item
Bend Beauty Gift Package
$30

Starting bid

Increments $10 - Value $237

Bend Beauty Gift Package includes - 1x RENEW + PROTECT, 1x MARINE COLLEGEN + CO-FACTORS, 1X GUT GLOW, 1x INNER GLOW (newest product) - www.bendbeauty.com/

2 Green Fees Brookfield Golf & Country Club item
2 Green Fees Brookfield Golf & Country Club
$25

Starting bid

Increments $10 - Value $90

Brookfield Golf & Country Club is an 18 hole par 70 course located off Highway 102 at exit 12.

We are only 50 minutes north of Halifax and 10 minutes south of Truro - www.brookfieldgolf.com/

$100 Gift Card item
$100 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Increments $10 - Value $100

Gift card - This experience goes beyond the spa services we offer. It’s about slowing down, relaxing and connecting with friends – or colleagues – in an intimate, inviting atmosphere. - www.thewinespa.ca

Woozles - Children's Books
$25

Starting bid

Increments $10 - Value $105

Children's Books -Woozles Book Store - A place for and about children - https://woozles.com

Woozles - Teen Books
$25

Starting bid

Increments $10 - Value $90

Teen Books -Woozles Book Store

A place for and about children - https://woozles.com

4 rounds of Golf at Brightwood Golf and Country Club item
4 rounds of Golf at Brightwood Golf and Country Club
$50

Starting bid

Increments $20- Value $400 - Located in the heart of Dartmouth and minutes from downtown Halifax gives Brightwood the unique ability to be both an oasis and close to the city.

https://brightwoodgolf.ca/

Popeyes Supplements Package item
Popeyes Supplements Package
$25

Starting bid

Increments $10 - Value $100

More than 35 Years of improving the health of Canadians - https://shoppopeyes.com/

SALT AIR Spa Gift Card item
SALT AIR Spa Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Increments $10- Value $131

Down a dirt road, resting above the solitude of the shores of the Bay of Fundy, Saltair Nordic Spa & Wellness combines an authentic Nordic experience with the best Nova Scotia has to offer, whole-heartedly aligning with the natural elements of the Annapolis Valley’s North Mountain and the changing tides of the world-famous Bay. https://www.saltairnordic.ca/

Spade Mashie Gift Bag & $50 gift card #1
$20

Starting bid

Increments $10- Value $85

Spade Mashie provides an accessible and affordable off course destination for passionate golfers and golf enthusiasts. We provide an environment where you can gather, learn, improve, compete and have fun.- https://spademashie.com/

Spade Mashie Gift Bag & $50 gift card #2
$20

Starting bid

Increments $10- Value $85

Spade Mashie provides an accessible and affordable off course destination for passionate golfers and golf enthusiasts. We provide an environment where you can gather, learn, improve, compete and have fun.- https://spademashie.com/

$100 Gift Card to Imagine Salon & Spa item
$100 Gift Card to Imagine Salon & Spa
$25

Starting bid

Increments $10- Value $100

At Imagine Salon and Spa, we are dedicated to providing the latest and most effective treatments to enhance your beauty and well-being - https://imaginesalonspa.ca/

U-Link Earrings
$25

Starting bid

Increments $10- Value $138

Your new go-to modern hoop earrings. The chunky U-Link shape and endless surface of shine make for an ultra wearable pair. They work with everything in your closet - https://jenny-bird.ca/

Loire Bracelet
$25

Starting bid

Increments $15- Value $178

This chunky chain bracelet boasts crisp, faceted links with an integrated, elevated closure. Available in two sizes and finished in high-polish gold - https://jenny-bird.ca/

Vroomcrew Mobile Detailing Gift Card item
Vroomcrew Mobile Detailing Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Increments $20- Value $350

Gift card for Vroomcrew Mobile Detailing Halifax Trusted, professional, & friendly mobile auto detailing with over 5 years in business.

They come to you - https://www.vroomcrew.com/home

Tall Ship Silva Sailing Cruise for 2
$25

Starting bid

Increments $10- Value $110 - Join us aboard Halifax’s signature ship, the Tall Ship Silva, for local, live music and to see the sights, city, and coastline, from a unique perspective. While on board our historic, three-masted schooner, you’ll see some of Halifax’s most well-known landmarks including Georges Island National Historic Site, the Historic Properties, the vibrant waterfront, and the scenic Northwest Arm

www.ambassatours.com/tours-experiences/tall-ship-silva-sailing-cruise

7-course meal for two at Fossil Farms Oceanside Retreat item
7-course meal for two at Fossil Farms Oceanside Retreat
$25

Starting bid

Increments $15- Value $220

Enjoy a cozy, farm-to-table dining experience with a 7-course, family-style menu made from fresh, local ingredients. Each dish is crafted to highlight seasonal flavours, perfect for sharing with loved ones

https://www.fossilfarms.ca/

Leo's Donair Package item
Leo's Donair Package
$20

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $90

  • 1 Pkg of (1) 2 Pound Donair Loaf
  • 2 Pkg of (4-pack) Donair Sausage
  • 1 Pkg of (1) 2 Pound bag Donair Fingers
  • 3 Bottles of 250ml Donair Sauce - https://leosdonair.com/
Men's Lined Soft Shell Jacket item
Men's Lined Soft Shell Jacket
$20

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $75 Soft Shell Jacket Size M

$50 Gift Card from Ultra Hair Solutions item
$50 Gift Card from Ultra Hair Solutions
$10

Starting bid

Increments $10- Value $50 - We are proud to be at the forefront of the hair restoration industry, offering the very best in-patient care and proven hair treatment options. Choose our medispa and hair salon for a one-stop destination in Dartmouth and Halifax. We can provide all your aesthetic needs, from injectables and laser treatments, to hair restoration and advanced scalp care —all under one roof https://www.ultrahairsolutions.ca/

Napoleon 14" Portable Charcoal BBQ
$20

Starting bid

Increments $10- Value $80 - Napoleon 14" Portable Charcoal Grill

Dimensions: 14" diameter, Cooking Surface: 150 sq. inches, Porcelain-coated steel material, Adjustable air vents for temperature control, Cool-touch handle for easy carrying https://kent.ca/en/napoleon-14-portable-charcoal-grill-1487324

Women's Lined Soft Shell Jacket
$20

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $75

Coal Harbour Women's Lined Soft Shell Jacket Size XL

Any show for the 25/26 season for 2
$20

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $150+ depending on the show- The Neptune Theatre is the largest professional theatre company in Atlantic Canada with a capacity of 458 and is located in downtown Halifax, Nova Scotia

https://www.neptunetheatre.com/

Gift bag from Classy Cards
$20

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $140
A gift bag from Classy cards includes, a cozy sweatshirt, tote bag, lunch bag, fridge magnets, 3 bottles of Hot sauce, and a notepad and more. https://classycards.ca/

Pitchside Table for 4 Halifax Tides
$50

Starting bid

Increment of $20 Value $350 -Pitchside Table for 4 Halifax Tides- also included 4 scarf and 4 booklet "Tides Nation"

https://www.tidesfc.ca/


Grosche Insulated Mug and $50 Gift card from Dinas Treats
$10

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $120

Grosche Insulated Mug, $50 Gift card from Dinas Treats and 2 x $10 Gift cards from Tim Hortons

@Dina.Treats

Sangsters Automotive Supplies $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Increment of $5 Value $50 https://www.sangstersautomotive.com/

One night stay at the Atlantica Hotel Halifax
$50

Starting bid

Increment of $20 Value $300

Fully renovated and designed to provide a refined 4 star experience in central Halifax location. The Atlantica Hotel Halifax has an on-site restaurant (Cannery Kitchen & Social), indoor pool, fitness center, underground parking (at a surcharge), free WIFI and various meeting rooms to host any event www.atlanticahotelhalifax.com/

Millstone Public House $50 Gift card
$10

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $50

Come enjoy a wide selection of craft beer, wine, burgers, wings, pasta, desserts takeout options, and more at The Millstone Public House. 4 locations

https://millstonepublichouse.com/

Chef Garrin - Private cooking class for 2
$200

Starting bid

Increment of $20 Value $350

A hands on private cooking class Chef Garrin.

Coldstream Distillery Gift Card $100
$20

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $100

$100 Gift Card

https://www.coldstreamclear.com/

Men's Coal Harbour sport shirt
$10

Starting bid

Increment of $5 Value $50

Men's Coal Harbour sport shirt - Blue - Size Medium

  • Moisture wicking
  • Snag resistant
  • Breathable
  • Tagless
Parkside Pub and Smokehouse 4 x $25 Gift Cards (set 1)
$20

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $100

Parkside Pub and Smokehouse 4 x $25 Gift Cards

https://www.parksidepubandsmokehouse.com/

Starbucks, Insulated mug, $25 Gift Card, and coffee mug warm
$20

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $90 Starbucks, Insulated mug Value $42, $25 Gift Card, and coffee mug warmer value S25.

Youth Stormteck Jacket
$20

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $100

Youth Stormteck Jacket - Size Large

North End Lined Soft Shelled Jacket
$20

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $100

North End Lined Soft Shelled Jacket - Size Youth Large

Tilley All Weather hat
$20

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $120

All-Weather Hat is a perfect companion for anyone who loves to go play outside. With Schoeller 3x dry fabric C-Change membrane to control temperature and non glare under brim, this hat is great for water sports with an adjustable reflective wind cord.

Bougie Box Charcuterie Gift Card $75
$10

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $100

Local specialized items, with a combination of flavours for all your snacking needs.

www.instagram.com/reel/DL21zctJvPH/...
/and a $25 Gift card to Apartment 3
https://apt3coffee.com/

Burning Flame Candles (2) and a Tim Horton's mug & $20 Card
$10

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $90

Proudly Local. Made in Atlantic Canada

www.burningflame.ca and Tim's Insulated cup and 2 x $10.00 Gift cards

Cleveland Putter
$50

Starting bid

Increment of $20 Value $200

Cleveland Putter - Part of the Huntington Beach Collection - 33 inches - Right hand

Titleist Balls and Callaway Gloves
$10

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $60 - 12 Titleist Golf ball and 2 Gloves for a LEFT HANDED golfer

Taylormade RBZ Yellow Balls and Umbrella
$10

Starting bid

Increment of $10 Value $80 - Taylormade RBZ Yellow Balls and Umbrella

Inflector Lunchbox, hat, shirt and more
$10

Starting bid

Increments $10 - Value $75 - Lunchbox, hat, shirt and more - Canada’s Leader in Environmental Services - https://inflector.ca/

