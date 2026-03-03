Foundations for Life

Hosted by

Foundations for Life

About this event

Charity Family Golf Tournament 2026

733002 Range Rd 53

Sexsmith, AB T0H 3C0, Canada

Golfer
$125

Individual Golfer (1) or Team (4); includes 2 drink tickets per golfer.

Golfer, Morningview Golf member
$100

Bring your own cart.

Individual Golfer (1) or Team (4); includes 2 drink tickets per golfer.

Dinner meal only
$50

Dinner only. Unable to golf, but would like to attend and support.

Father/Child (grandpa/grandchild) duo
$220
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Duo (1); includes 2 drink tickets per golfer.

Additional Child; 16-20 yrs old
$110

Additional Child; 16-20yrs, to accompany their father; includes 2 drink tickets per child.

Additional Child; 10-16 yrs old
$100

Additional Child; 10-16yrs, to accompany their father; includes 2 drink tickets per child.

Add a donation for Foundations for Life

$

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