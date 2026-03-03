Charity Family Golf Tournament 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Individual Golfer (1) or Team (4); includes 2 drink tickets per golfer.
Bring your own cart.
Individual Golfer (1) or Team (4); includes 2 drink tickets per golfer.
Dinner only. Unable to golf, but would like to attend and support.
Duo (1); includes 2 drink tickets per golfer.
Additional Child; 16-20yrs, to accompany their father; includes 2 drink tickets per child.
Additional Child; 10-16yrs, to accompany their father; includes 2 drink tickets per child.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!