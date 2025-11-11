Charity "Pie in the Face" Auction

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Alex — JMCC’s Co-President When he’s not running JMCC, he’s busy proving that true leadership means sacrificing your dignity (and your clean shirt) for charity.
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Alex — JMCC Co-President with a heart of gold and a face about to be covered in whipped cream. Doing it all for a good cause — and a few laughs, too!
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Amanda — our VP Charity! She’s the reason you’ve done more volunteer hours than homework this semester. Her favorite phrase? “It’s for a good cause!” — right before signing you up for another one.
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Nora — VP Participation and the unstoppable energy of JMCC! She’s the spark that turns every event from “meh” to unforgettable, and somehow keeps everyone motivated (even on Monday mornings).
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Philip-Olivier — JMCC’s VP Marketing! If it’s not trending, it’s because he hasn’t made it so yet. Always cooking up the next big idea, he keeps everyone excited for every JMCC event.
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Simon — JMCC’s Creative Director! The mastermind behind our best videos, he somehow makes every clip look epic… and makes the rest of us wonder if we’re even holding the camera right.
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Ann — JDCC Co-Captain. She somehow keeps the whole team organized, knows who’s doing what, and makes sure nothing falls through the cracks — all while looking effortlessly in control.
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Andrew — JMCC’s VP Social. If there’s a laugh to be had, he’s already delivered it — and somehow makes every social event twice as fun (and slightly chaotic) just by showing up.
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Lily — First Year Rep and Participation Queen! She’s already running circles around everyone, getting people involved, and proving that enthusiasm is truly a superpower… especially when it comes to making first years feel like pros.
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Calypso — JMWL Co-President and fearless leader! She’s all about empowering women to lead — and now she’s taking one for the team (and the face) in the name of charity!
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Charlotte, MCC’s Co-President *MONDAY NIGHT CASE CLASS SPECIAL ON NOV 17!!* and multitasking mastermind! She’s used to leading meetings, not dodging desserts — but all in the name of charity, she’s ready to take a pie like a true leader.
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Léa — CASA Cares’ Co-President with a heart of gold! She’s all about giving back — and this time, that means giving someone the chance to launch a pie straight at her face for charity!
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Josh — JIC’s Co-President and global thinker! He’s all about building international connections — and now he’s connecting face-first with a pie for charity. Talk about hands-on diplomacy!
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Samy — JMAS Co-President and master of the balance sheet! He’s crunched the numbers and confirmed: getting pie’d in the face is 100% a deductible act of charity. Now that’s accounting we can get behind!
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Alik — JHMA Co-President She’s all about managing people, boosting morale, and leading with empathy — which is why she’s letting someone launch a pie at her for charity. Now that’s leadership in action!
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Vanessa — JHMA Co-President She’s all about supporting others and keeping the team running smoothly — but this time, she’s taking one for the team… right in the face, for charity!
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Derek — JMIBA's Co-President and basically Mr. Worldwide! He’s used to conquering global business… and now he’s taking a pie to the face like a true international icon — all for charity!
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Imane — CREC's Co-President! She’s usually leading with energy and passion, and now she’s taking a pie to the face… all for a great cause!
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Teagan — FISA Co-President and finance whiz! She’s usually all about numbers and strategy, but this time she’s letting a pie hit her face… all for a great cause!
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Adrian — JMAS Co-President and Reggie’s resident! When he’s not balancing the books, you’ll probably find him balancing a drink — and now, a pie to the face — all for charity!
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Misba - the one and only JMoSB co-president! He's trading in his moustache for one night to get it covered in whipped cream oh my!
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Andreas — FISA President and everyone’s favorite finance bro!, He’s trading stocks for whipped cream and taking a pie to the face — all for a good cause!
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