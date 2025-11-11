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John Molson Competition Committee

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Charity "Pie in the Face" Auction

Alex Siriwardhana item
Alex Siriwardhana
$10

Starting bid

Alex — JMCC’s Co-President When he’s not running JMCC, he’s busy proving that true leadership means sacrificing your dignity (and your clean shirt) for charity.

Alex Tawil item
Alex Tawil
$10

Starting bid

Alex — JMCC Co-President with a heart of gold and a face about to be covered in whipped cream. Doing it all for a good cause — and a few laughs, too!

Amanda Bujalski-Zoldak item
Amanda Bujalski-Zoldak
$10

Starting bid

Amanda — our VP Charity! She’s the reason you’ve done more volunteer hours than homework this semester. Her favorite phrase? “It’s for a good cause!” — right before signing you up for another one.

Nora El Tayyeb item
Nora El Tayyeb
$10

Starting bid

Nora — VP Participation and the unstoppable energy of JMCC! She’s the spark that turns every event from “meh” to unforgettable, and somehow keeps everyone motivated (even on Monday mornings).

Philip-Olivier Jean item
Philip-Olivier Jean
$10

Starting bid

Philip-Olivier — JMCC’s VP Marketing! If it’s not trending, it’s because he hasn’t made it so yet. Always cooking up the next big idea, he keeps everyone excited for every JMCC event.

Simon Di Nucci item
Simon Di Nucci
$10

Starting bid

Simon — JMCC’s Creative Director! The mastermind behind our best videos, he somehow makes every clip look epic… and makes the rest of us wonder if we’re even holding the camera right.

Ann Le item
Ann Le
$10

Starting bid

Ann — JDCC Co-Captain. She somehow keeps the whole team organized, knows who’s doing what, and makes sure nothing falls through the cracks — all while looking effortlessly in control.

Andrew Weber item
Andrew Weber
$10

Starting bid

Andrew — JMCC’s VP Social. If there’s a laugh to be had, he’s already delivered it — and somehow makes every social event twice as fun (and slightly chaotic) just by showing up.

Lily-Anne Boucher item
Lily-Anne Boucher
$10

Starting bid

Lily — First Year Rep and Participation Queen! She’s already running circles around everyone, getting people involved, and proving that enthusiasm is truly a superpower… especially when it comes to making first years feel like pros.

Calypso Boustiha item
Calypso Boustiha
$10

Starting bid

Calypso — JMWL Co-President and fearless leader! She’s all about empowering women to lead — and now she’s taking one for the team (and the face) in the name of charity!

Charlotte Hammar item
Charlotte Hammar
$10

Starting bid

Charlotte, MCC’s Co-President *MONDAY NIGHT CASE CLASS SPECIAL ON NOV 17!!* and multitasking mastermind! She’s used to leading meetings, not dodging desserts — but all in the name of charity, she’s ready to take a pie like a true leader.

Lea Alarie-Beaudoin item
Lea Alarie-Beaudoin
$10

Starting bid

Léa — CASA Cares’ Co-President with a heart of gold! She’s all about giving back — and this time, that means giving someone the chance to launch a pie straight at her face for charity!

Joshua Natal item
Joshua Natal
$10

Starting bid

Josh — JIC’s Co-President and global thinker! He’s all about building international connections — and now he’s connecting face-first with a pie for charity. Talk about hands-on diplomacy!

Samy Mahiout item
Samy Mahiout
$10

Starting bid

Samy — JMAS Co-President and master of the balance sheet! He’s crunched the numbers and confirmed: getting pie’d in the face is 100% a deductible act of charity. Now that’s accounting we can get behind!

Alik Avedissian item
Alik Avedissian
$10

Starting bid

Alik — JHMA Co-President  She’s all about managing people, boosting morale, and leading with empathy — which is why she’s letting someone launch a pie at her for charity. Now that’s leadership in action!

Vanessa El-Habre item
Vanessa El-Habre
$10

Starting bid

Vanessa — JHMA Co-President She’s all about supporting others and keeping the team running smoothly — but this time, she’s taking one for the team… right in the face, for charity!

Derek Rodriguez item
Derek Rodriguez
$10

Starting bid

Derek — JMIBA's Co-President and basically Mr. Worldwide! He’s used to conquering global business… and now he’s taking a pie to the face like a true international icon — all for charity!

Imane Fatahi item
Imane Fatahi
$10

Starting bid

Imane — CREC's Co-President! She’s usually leading with energy and passion, and now she’s taking a pie to the face… all for a great cause!

Teagan Rodrigues item
Teagan Rodrigues
$10

Starting bid

Teagan — FISA Co-President and finance whiz! She’s usually all about numbers and strategy, but this time she’s letting a pie hit her face… all for a great cause!

Adrian Alexander item
Adrian Alexander
$10

Starting bid

Adrian — JMAS Co-President and Reggie’s resident! When he’s not balancing the books, you’ll probably find him balancing a drink — and now, a pie to the face — all for charity!

Misba Uddin item
Misba Uddin
$10

Starting bid

Misba - the one and only JMoSB co-president! He's trading in his moustache for one night to get it covered in whipped cream oh my!

Andreas Maccallum item
Andreas Maccallum
$10

Starting bid

Andreas — FISA President and everyone’s favorite finance bro!, He’s trading stocks for whipped cream and taking a pie to the face — all for a good cause!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!