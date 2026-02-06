Charles Best Grad 2027's Silent Auction

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Autographed jersey from Dr. Charles Best Alum, Mathew Barzal! Fully stitched and crested Fanatics jersey, comes with Certificate of Authenticity from the New York Islanders. $500 Value.
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Auto Service including Oil Change, tire rotation, 150-point inspection, washer fluid top-up, brake inspection, wash and vacuum! Value $189.
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Amazing item for business owners! Global Hiring AI will work with you to build a CEO Dashboard or automate your routine, but time consuming business processes, like AP/AR, business procedures, admin processes, etc.. Allowing you to spend more time running your company and less time having your company run you.
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$100 service package for skis, board or bike from The Lift in Port Moody. Perfect item for people who love the outdoors.
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Usually retails for $299! Wireless-True Adaptive Noise Cancelling- Spatial Sound Live770nc - Thank you to Wireless Wave for this donation!
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Custom Jersey signed by former Canucks star and 17-year NHL veteran, Alex Edler. With stitched numbers and letters, this jersey is perfect for framing and display. Comes with Beckett Certificate of Authenticity. $150 Value.
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Indulge in Vancouver's best handmade pies, cookies, crostatas, and more baked goods at their all-butter bakery located in Port Moody and Burnaby.
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The Gym- Ready Earbuds. In-ear- earbuds with up to 6 hours of play time and built in microphone - Thank you Wireless Wave for this donation! $50 Value.
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Four midfield tickets to a BC Lions home game. Great seats, great atmosphere and a great time out for the family courtesy of the BC Lions. Value $500
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Anker Pocket-Sized Power Boost. 10,000mAh. 22.w Max Output. For Apple, Samsung,and more. Thank you Wireless Wave for this donation! $40 Value.
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Looking for an amazing game experience, you have to check-out Warriors lacrosse at Rogers Arena! Est. Value $160
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Qi Wireless Charging Stand. Fast Charging, USB-C cable. Supports all Qi wireless charging devices- Thank you Wireless Wave for this donation! $50 Value.
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Custom Jersey signed by former Canucks starting goalie - and current New Jersey Devil goalie - Jacob Markstrom. With stitched numbers and letters, this jersey is perfect for framing and display. Comes with Beckett Certificate of Authenticity. $150 Value.
Starting bid
Sting Ray Car Speaker. LED Lights- Wireless- Radio Function. Up to 3 hours of playtime. Thank you Wireless Wave for this donation! $50 Value.
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At Vashti Rose, we make real ice cream.
We have made vegan and dairy classic ice cream naturally, locally and truthfully in Port Moody since 2016. Good ice cream is about feeling good, and we want to make memorable flavours that put a smile on your face.
Starting bid
At Vashti Rose, we make real ice cream.
We have made vegan and dairy classic ice cream naturally, locally and truthfully in Port Moody since 2016. Good ice cream is about feeling good, and we want to make memorable flavours that put a smile on your face.
Starting bid
Discover flavours that delight your palate and your wallet, right here at the Legion!! Let us do the cooking for you, families & kids welcome!
Starting bid
Awesome package from the Red Leafs. It includes 4 tickets to a Varsity game, 4 SFU t-shirts, 4 SFU lanyards, 4 collapsable hairbrushes, 4 pairs of sunglasses stickers and stickers. $180 Value.
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Amazing package for the fisher in your family. Includes Simm's fly fishing vest, Sea Run hat, Sea Run fly box, 12 assorted flies, and Fly Fishing Dreams calendar. $260 Value
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The shop features fun, graphic tops which pressed at home in Coquitlam, with prints that are printed locally in BC, using quality unisex apparel, ladies Boutique pieces to add a little something special to everyone's wardrobe.
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This amazing package from Bump Physio in Port Moody includes 3 private 1:1 Pilates sessions led by a registered Kinesiologist, tailored to your body, needs and lifestyle. Value $350.
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Sunshine Studio Hair is a serene, boutique salon. With over 25 years of experience, come enjoy a calm, personalized studio experience
Starting bid
Sunshine Studio Hair is a serene, boutique salon. With over 25 years of experience, come enjoy a calm, personalized studio experience
Starting bid
Sunshine Studio Hair is a serene, boutique salon. With over 25 years of experience, come enjoy a calm, personalized studio experience
Starting bid
Is there anything better than a sunny day at the greatest little ballpark in Minor League baseball?? 4 tickets to a 2026 Vancouver Canadians baseball game. Est. Value $120
Starting bid
4 tickets to check out Vancouver's CEBL pro basketball team, the Vancouver Bandits! Great atmosphere at this family-friendly event showing off the brightest stars in Canadian hoops! Est. $120 Value.
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