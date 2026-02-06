Hosted by

Charles Best Grad 2027

About this event

Sales closed

Charles Best Grad 2027's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

293 Harvard Dr, Port Moody, BC V3H 1S9, Canada

Signed Mathew Barzal Jersey item
Signed Mathew Barzal Jersey item
Signed Mathew Barzal Jersey item
Signed Mathew Barzal Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Autographed jersey from Dr. Charles Best Alum, Mathew Barzal! Fully stitched and crested Fanatics jersey, comes with Certificate of Authenticity from the New York Islanders. $500 Value.

Grip Auto and Tire - Port Moody item
Grip Auto and Tire - Port Moody item
Grip Auto and Tire - Port Moody
$75

Starting bid

Auto Service including Oil Change, tire rotation, 150-point inspection, washer fluid top-up, brake inspection, wash and vacuum! Value $189.

$1,000 - AI Automation of Business Processes item
$1,000 - AI Automation of Business Processes item
$1,000 - AI Automation of Business Processes
$200

Starting bid

Amazing item for business owners! Global Hiring AI will work with you to build a CEO Dashboard or automate your routine, but time consuming business processes, like AP/AR, business procedures, admin processes, etc.. Allowing you to spend more time running your company and less time having your company run you.

The Lift Ski & Board (and Bike!) item
The Lift Ski & Board (and Bike!) item
The Lift Ski & Board (and Bike!)
$50

Starting bid

$100 service package for skis, board or bike from The Lift in Port Moody. Perfect item for people who love the outdoors.

JBL Noise Cancelling Head Phones item
JBL Noise Cancelling Head Phones item
JBL Noise Cancelling Head Phones item
JBL Noise Cancelling Head Phones
$45

Starting bid

Usually retails for $299! Wireless-True Adaptive Noise Cancelling- Spatial Sound Live770nc - Thank you to Wireless Wave for this donation!


Alex Edler Signed Custom Jersey item
Alex Edler Signed Custom Jersey item
Alex Edler Signed Custom Jersey item
Alex Edler Signed Custom Jersey
$50

Starting bid

Custom Jersey signed by former Canucks star and 17-year NHL veteran, Alex Edler. With stitched numbers and letters, this jersey is perfect for framing and display. Comes with Beckett Certificate of Authenticity. $150 Value.

$150 Gift Basket from Gabi & Jules item
$150 Gift Basket from Gabi & Jules item
$150 Gift Basket from Gabi & Jules
$80

Starting bid

Indulge in Vancouver's best handmade pies, cookies, crostatas, and more baked goods at their all-butter bakery located in Port Moody and Burnaby.

T3 Ear Buds Sudio item
T3 Ear Buds Sudio item
T3 Ear Buds Sudio item
T3 Ear Buds Sudio
$20

Starting bid

The Gym- Ready Earbuds. In-ear- earbuds with up to 6 hours of play time and built in microphone - Thank you Wireless Wave for this donation! $50 Value.

4 *Midfield* BC Lions Tickets item
4 *Midfield* BC Lions Tickets item
4 *Midfield* BC Lions Tickets
$80

Starting bid

Four midfield tickets to a BC Lions home game. Great seats, great atmosphere and a great time out for the family courtesy of the BC Lions. Value $500

Anker Pocket Power Boost item
Anker Pocket Power Boost item
Anker Pocket Power Boost item
Anker Pocket Power Boost
$15

Starting bid

Anker Pocket-Sized Power Boost. 10,000mAh. 22.w Max Output. For Apple, Samsung,and more. Thank you Wireless Wave for this donation! $40 Value.

4 Tickets to Vancouver Warriors Lacrosse item
4 Tickets to Vancouver Warriors Lacrosse item
4 Tickets to Vancouver Warriors Lacrosse
$60

Starting bid

Looking for an amazing game experience, you have to check-out Warriors lacrosse at Rogers Arena! Est. Value $160

iQ Wireless Charging Stand item
iQ Wireless Charging Stand item
iQ Wireless Charging Stand item
iQ Wireless Charging Stand
$10

Starting bid

Qi Wireless Charging Stand. Fast Charging, USB-C cable. Supports all Qi wireless charging devices- Thank you Wireless Wave for this donation! $50 Value.

Jacob Markstrom Custom Signed Jersey item
Jacob Markstrom Custom Signed Jersey item
Jacob Markstrom Custom Signed Jersey item
Jacob Markstrom Custom Signed Jersey
$50

Starting bid

Custom Jersey signed by former Canucks starting goalie - and current New Jersey Devil goalie - Jacob Markstrom. With stitched numbers and letters, this jersey is perfect for framing and display. Comes with Beckett Certificate of Authenticity. $150 Value.

Furo Sting Ray Car Bluetooth Speaker item
Furo Sting Ray Car Bluetooth Speaker item
Furo Sting Ray Car Bluetooth Speaker item
Furo Sting Ray Car Bluetooth Speaker
$10

Starting bid

Sting Ray Car Speaker. LED Lights- Wireless- Radio Function. Up to 3 hours of playtime. Thank you Wireless Wave for this donation! $50 Value.

Vashti Rose $50 Gift Card item
Vashti Rose $50 Gift Card item
Vashti Rose $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

At Vashti Rose, we make real ice cream.

We have made vegan and dairy classic ice cream naturally, locally and truthfully in Port Moody since 2016. Good ice cream is about feeling good, and we want to make memorable flavours that put a smile on your face.

Vashti Rose $50 Gift Card item
Vashti Rose $50 Gift Card item
Vashti Rose $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

At Vashti Rose, we make real ice cream.

We have made vegan and dairy classic ice cream naturally, locally and truthfully in Port Moody since 2016. Good ice cream is about feeling good, and we want to make memorable flavours that put a smile on your face.

Port Moody Legion Restaurant $100 Gift Card item
Port Moody Legion Restaurant $100 Gift Card item
Port Moody Legion Restaurant $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Discover flavours that delight your palate and your wallet, right here at the Legion!! Let us do the cooking for you, families & kids welcome!

SFU Varsity Athletics Game Pack item
SFU Varsity Athletics Game Pack item
SFU Varsity Athletics Game Pack
$60

Starting bid

Awesome package from the Red Leafs. It includes 4 tickets to a Varsity game, 4 SFU t-shirts, 4 SFU lanyards, 4 collapsable hairbrushes, 4 pairs of sunglasses stickers and stickers. $180 Value.

Sea Run Fly & Tackle Gift Basket item
Sea Run Fly & Tackle Gift Basket item
Sea Run Fly & Tackle Gift Basket item
Sea Run Fly & Tackle Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Amazing package for the fisher in your family. Includes Simm's fly fishing vest, Sea Run hat, Sea Run fly box, 12 assorted flies, and Fly Fishing Dreams calendar. $260 Value

2 Toques and Tote from Sweet Life Apparel item
2 Toques and Tote from Sweet Life Apparel item
2 Toques and Tote from Sweet Life Apparel
$20

Starting bid

The shop features fun, graphic tops which pressed at home in Coquitlam, with prints that are printed locally in BC, using quality unisex apparel, ladies Boutique pieces to add a little something special to everyone's wardrobe.

Bump Physio - 3 Private Pilates Sessions item
Bump Physio - 3 Private Pilates Sessions item
Bump Physio - 3 Private Pilates Sessions item
Bump Physio - 3 Private Pilates Sessions
$175

Starting bid

This amazing package from Bump Physio in Port Moody includes 3 private 1:1 Pilates sessions led by a registered Kinesiologist, tailored to your body, needs and lifestyle. Value $350.

Sundrop Hair Studio $90 Gift Card item
Sundrop Hair Studio $90 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Sunshine Studio Hair is a serene, boutique salon. With over 25 years of experience, come enjoy a calm, personalized studio experience

Sundrop Hair Studio $90 Gift Card (Copy) item
Sundrop Hair Studio $90 Gift Card (Copy)
$40

Starting bid

Sunshine Studio Hair is a serene, boutique salon. With over 25 years of experience, come enjoy a calm, personalized studio experience

Sundrop Hair Studio $90 Gift Card (Copy) (Copy) item
Sundrop Hair Studio $90 Gift Card (Copy) (Copy)
$40

Starting bid

Sunshine Studio Hair is a serene, boutique salon. With over 25 years of experience, come enjoy a calm, personalized studio experience

Vancouver Canadians - 4 Tickets item
Vancouver Canadians - 4 Tickets item
Vancouver Canadians - 4 Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Is there anything better than a sunny day at the greatest little ballpark in Minor League baseball?? 4 tickets to a 2026 Vancouver Canadians baseball game. Est. Value $120

Vancouver Bandits Basketball - 4 Tickets item
Vancouver Bandits Basketball - 4 Tickets item
Vancouver Bandits Basketball - 4 Tickets
$60

Starting bid

4 tickets to check out Vancouver's CEBL pro basketball team, the Vancouver Bandits! Great atmosphere at this family-friendly event showing off the brightest stars in Canadian hoops! Est. $120 Value.

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