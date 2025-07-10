Charles Brecard — FLUIDIFY

April 27 to May 1, 2026 — 9:30am to 12:30pm * Taxes included
Monday April 27, 2026 — 9:30am to 12:30pm * Taxes included
Tuesday April 28, 2026 — 9:30am to 12:30pm * Taxes included
Wednesday April 29, 2026 — 9:30am to 12:30pm * Taxes included
Thursday April 30, 2026 — 9:30am to 12:30pm * Taxes included
Friday May 1, 2026 — 9:30am to 12:30pm * Taxes included
This ticket doesn't guarantee a spot in the workshop. We'll contact the waiting list only if the workshop is full and spots open up.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing